Sabres vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Saturday. Buffalo have been inconsistent this season but have found a kind of consistency lately. Placed fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 36 points, they can move fourth in the standings with a win in this game.

Boston have had a fantastic season so far with 28 wins. They are in the top spot in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 59 points and will like to stay ahead with a win in this game.

Sabres vs Bruins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SABRES +210 +1.5(-130) o6.5(-120) BRUINS -250 -1.5(+110) u6.5(+100)

Sabres vs Bruins Match Details

Fixture: Sabres vs Bruins

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 1 pm EDT

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Sabres vs Bruins Key Stats

Buffalo have done well on offense, with players including Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson doing a great job. They have over 87 goal involvements in between them and the team will look for the same from these players to sustain their offense in the season ahead.

The defense has not done well and has conceded around 3.4 goals per game this season. Apart from Craig Anderson, all the goaltenders have failed to perform their duties. They need severe changes to have better prospects of winning in the coming games.

Boston have over 130 goals this season, with contributions coming from David Pastrnak and Patrice Bergeron. Both players have been their star performers, with 38 goals and 39 assists between them. They look well-settled as a team for the upcoming challenges.

The defense is one of the best in the league, with just 2.14 goals conceded per game on average. Goaltenders have done well proving to be decisive with Linus Ullmark leading with just 1.90 goals conceded per game this season. They have nothing much to worry about coming into the game.

Sabres vs Bruins Betting Prediction

Though Buffalo have played well in the last few games, this game will demand even more from them. They have not played well against Boston and have a poor record playing them away. With a leaky and inconsistent defense, they found themselves under a lot of stress.

Boston have done well at home with 40 wins in the last 51 games. They have a strong offensive and defensive setup, which gives them an edge in this game.

With both teams coming with wins, we can see this game to be a good one with Boston finding the edge for a win.

Prediction: Take, Boston, -1.5(+110)

