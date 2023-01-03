Sabres vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 3 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Washington Capitals in NHL action on Tuesday.

Buffalo have found a bit of consistency lately and are placed fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 38 points. They will look to leave behind their last game loss and play better for a win and get back to a consistent run.

Washington have played well and are currently placed third in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 47 points. They come into the game with a big win and are in a great position to move closer to the top teams and fight for those sports going forward.

Sabres vs Capitals Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SABRES +145 +1.5(-180) o6.5(-115) CAPITALS -160 -1.5(+150) u6.5(-105)

Sabres vs Capitals Match Details

Fixture: Sabres vs Capitals

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 3, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Sabres vs Capitals Key Stats

Buffalo's offense have done well this season with over 135 goals in 35 games. The duo of Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thomson have been the reason behind their offensive success, with 90 goal involvements in between them. The team will look to them for similar performances in the coming games to continue their winning run.

Meanwhile, Washington have recorded 129 goals in 37 games with Alex Ovechkin being in the leading role with 26 goals and 19 assists to his name. He is crucial for them as the team looks to build an offensive unit around him.

Buffalo's offense has not done well, conceding around 3.4 goals per game this season. All the goaltenders have largely been ineffective except Craig Anderson, who has recorded leads of more than three goals per game this season. They need changes in the defensive setup to have better prospects of winning in the future.

On the other hand, Washington's defense has done well in the last few games and the season overall, conceding less than three goals per game. The goaltenders have done well and will play a key role in the upcoming games too.

Sabres vs Capitals Betting Prediction

The difference in the team's strengths is likely to be the key to deciding the result of this game. With Washington having a better run of games and coming with momentum on its side, is in a comfortable situation and the better defensive organization is a plus in this encounter. The inconsistent run of Buffalo and poor away form puts them at a disadvantage, making them the unlikely winner in this game.

We can expect a win for Washington, with a better defensive and potent offensive setup.

Prediction: Take, Washington, ML(-160)

Poll : 0 votes