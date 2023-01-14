Sabres vs. Predators: Predictions, Odds, Lines, and Picks- January 14 | NHL Regular Season

The Buffalo Sabres and Nashville Predators meet on a losing streak in Tennessee, looking to return to their winning ways.

After overcoming Colorado in the standings by winning four games in a row, the Predators now find themselves on a two-game losing streak, dropping matches against Toronto and the lowly Canadiens. However, the Preds will try to put those embarrassing losses behind them as they take on a struggling Buffalo squad.

The Sabres were rolling before a vicious home stretch. Buffalo welcomed Philly, Seattle, and Winnipeg to town and were thrashed by all three. In that stretch, they were outscored 12 - 5. Heading out of town for a game, they are hoping to right the ship before they head back to Buffalo to take on the Islanders.

Sabres vs. Predators Betting Odds

Puckline Moneyline Over/Under Sabres +1.5 (-215) +110 Over 6.5 (-110) Preds -1.5 (+175) -130 Under 6.5 (-110)

Sabres vs. Predators Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Sabres at Nashville Predators

Date and Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: BridgeStone Arena, Nashville, TN

Sabres vs. Predators Best Picks

Nino Niederreiter has been a fantastic addition to Nashville this season. He has slowed worked his way into the offense this year, but after bagging 18 points through the first three months of the season, he already has five in January.

Niederreiter is starting to hear up, finding his shots and making them count. There are no bad bets in this one for the right winger.

Nino Niederreiter Over 2.5 Shots (+122)

Sabr esvs. Predators Prediction

Juuse Saros has been a brick wall of late and is the reason for Nashville's recent success. He's allowed just 22 goals over his last ten games. It's an unreal number but likely unsustainable.

The Sabres are the highest scoring team in the league and will put the squeeze on Nashville in this one.

It will be a great game, and by no means a walkover for Buffalo, but this is the perfect opportunity for them to find some footing and start a new winning streak, as they are hoping this isn't a repeat of the eight-game losing stretch they had back in November.

Pick: Buffalo Sabres (+110)

