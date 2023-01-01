Sabres vs Senators Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - January 1 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Buffalo Sabres will take on the Ottawa Senators in NHL action on Sunday.

Buffalo have found a bit of consistency and come into this one with a winning run. Placed fifth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 38 points, they can move fourth in the standings if they win this game, thus making this game more important for them.

Ottawa has been poor this season. They are placed second last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 35 points and need successive wins to get into a comfortable situation.

Sabres vs Senators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SABRES +105 +1.5(-215) o6.5(-134) SENATORS -125 -1.5(+185) u6.5(+105)

Sabres vs Senators Match Details

Fixture: Sabres vs Senators

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Canadian Tire Centre, Ottawa, ON

Sabres vs Senators Key Stats

Buffalo did well on offense through the contributions of players like Rasmus Dahlin and Tage Thompson. Both have done better than the rest of the team with 90 goal involvements in between them. They will look for similar performances in the coming games in order to get to the winning ways.

The defense has not done well, conceding over 3.5 goals per game this season. All the goaltenders have largely been ineffective and have failed to perform their duties. They need severe changes to have better prospects of winning in the future.

Ottawa's offense has been average, with around three goals scored per game this season. They have been too much dependent on Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux for goals. Though they have contributed the most, the team will need more from the other players to have better output in the future.

Their defense has conceded over 3 goals per game with the goaltenders failing to do consistently well. They will need more output from the defensive line.

Sabres vs Senators Betting Prediction

The game is likely to go in the favor of Buffalo due to their better performances in the last few games and fantastic runs against teams with a losing run. They have a better and more balanced team, which is a big positive in this encounter.

Ottawa have failed to be consistent and come into the game with a loss. They have struggled against teams with a winning run and that seems to be the case here.

With an organized team, we should expect Buffalo to perform well and get the desired result from this game.

Prediction: Take, Buffalo, ML(+105)

