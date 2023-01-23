Sabres vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 23 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Buffalo Sabres will play the Dallas Stars in some riveting NHL action on Monday.

The Sabres have recovered well in the second half of their season and currently sit in fifth place in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 49 points. They come into this with two wins and will look to continue the same in future games.

The Stars have had a great season and currently lead the Western Conference Central with 63 points. They come into the game with consecutive 4-0 wins and will be focused on increasing their lead in the division with a win in this game.

Sabres vs Stars NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SABRES +150 +1.5(-170) o6.5(-115) STARS -180 -1.5(+145) u6.5(-115)

Sabres vs Stars NHL Match Details

Fixture: Buffalo Sabres vs Dallas Stars

Date & Time: Monday, January 23, 2023; 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Sabres vs Stars NHL Key Stats

The Buffaslugs have a very strong offense which has fetched them over 170 goals this season. Tage Thomson is on another level and has been the top contributor for them with 32 goals and 29 assists to his name. They have a strong offensive setup which further adds to their strength coming into the game.

Their defense has not been able to contribute and has conceded almost 3.5 goals per game this season. However, they have shown a better response in the last few games and will have to continue the same approach in order to sustain it in the future.

The Stars' offensive setup has done its job scoring over 160 goals this season. The duo of Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz have been key for them with around one-third of their total goals to their name. The team will expect similar performances from them in the games to come.

Their defense has conceded just around 2.5 goals per game this season. The defensive setup has not conceded a single goal in three out of their last four games and looks very strong coming into this encounter.

Sabres vs Stars NHL Betting Prediction

The Sabres' strength is their unbeatable offense and most of the games, they have won because of it. Though they have poor defense and a poor record in Dallas, this is likely to affect their gameplay.

However, the Stars have a great home record, further coming without conceding a single goal in their last two. They have been offensively strong lately, which adds strength to their play. Thus, the Stars have an edge and are likely to make it count with a win.

Prediction: Stars, -1.5(+145)

