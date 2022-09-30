San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 30 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Boise State Broncos will play host to the San Diego State Aztecs on Friday, September 30. Both teams are part of the Mountain West conference, and for the Aztecs, this will be their first in-conference matchup.

The Broncos won their lone conference matchup earlier this year, but were embarrassed by UTEP last week 27-10, putting their season record at 2-2. San Diego State is also 2-2, having squeaked past Toledo 17-14 last weekend.

When these teams matched up last season, San Diego State came out on top 27-16. Boise State will be looking for their first win over the Aztecs since 2017.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line San Diego State Aztecs +6.5 (-110) Over 39 (-115) +205 Boise State Broncos -6.5 (-110) Under 39 (-105) -245

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos Match Details

Fixture: Boise State Broncos @ San Diego State Aztecs.

Date & Time: Friday, September 30, 8:00 p.m. EDT.

Venue: Albertsons Stadium.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos Key Stats

Out of four games this year, the Aztecs' offense has been good just once, and that came in a game where they were 32.5-point favorites.

Transfer QB Braxton Burmeister has had a rough first few performances. He's averaging an abysmal 3.6 yards per pass attempt, and his completion rate is just 53.1%. Burmeister had a solid season at Virginia Tech last year, so the potential is there, but he hasn't had success yet.

San Diego State's receiving corps isn't that promising either, as no player has more than 68 receiving yards so far.

Meanwhile, Boise State's defense has been great, but they have also faced some subpar offenses. During Week 1, they surrendered 34 points to Oregon, so despite their good overall numbers, they could fall apart from time to time.

The Broncos offense has been pretty inconsistent so far, and they can't afford to have a repeat of last week's performance. QB Hank Bachmeier had an awful game, completing just 13 of 34 attempts. He's been held to under 200 total yards, too, in three of his four games.

On the ground, Boise State is averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. We'll see if they can improve these numbers on Friday.

San Diego State Aztecs vs. Boise State Broncos Betting Prediction

Boise State, despite being 16.5 point favorites last week, were blown out themselves by 17. While the Aztecs haven't looked great, they should be able to build on last week's come-from-behind victory.

Expect the visitors to at least cover as Boise State hasn't covered any games this year. Look for the under to hit as well, as both offenses have been unreliable.

Prediction: San Diego State +6.5 (-110) & Under 39 (-105)

