San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Thursday, July 28th

San Francisco Giants vs. Chicago Cubs Preview: Can Alex Wood and the Giants bounce back in a good spot?

Tonight, the San Francisco Giants will host the Chicago Cubs to begin their weekend series. The two teams come into tonight on the opposite ends of the spectrum. The Cubs have won 6 straight games while the Giants have struggled, losing their last 7 ball games. This should prove to be a very competitive matchup. If you want betting action on this game, you've come to the right place.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

San Francisco Giants Preview:

"We're off and running!"- @SFGiants

After an amazing season last year, the San Francisco Giants have struggled to put together another season like it. This year, the Giants offense has been mediocre at best. The Giants' offense ranks in the bottom 10 in the MLB in numerous important categories. Taking into account the injuries this team is dealing with, they don't seem to be getting out of their offensive slump anytime soon.

The San Francisco Giants will send Alex Wood to the mound, and he has had a rough season. The major problem that Wood has had this season is the lack of run support from the offense. He has had to be extremely effective in pulling out victories in most of those decisions. The key to victory for the Giants tonight is to get timely production from the offense.

Chicago Cubs Preview:

Chicago Cubs @Cubs



Thompson: 7 IP, 0 ER, 7 K

Suzuki: 2-for-4, HR, 2 R

Happ: 2B, 2 RBI

Hoerner: 2-for-4, .306 AVG

@Vegas Six straight wins!Thompson: 7 IP, 0 ER, 7 KSuzuki: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RHapp: 2B, 2 RBIHoerner: 2-for-4, .306 AVG Six straight wins! Thompson: 7 IP, 0 ER, 7 KSuzuki: 2-for-4, HR, 2 RHapp: 2B, 2 RBIHoerner: 2-for-4, .306 AVG@Vegas https://t.co/sUly82lQob

"Six straight wins!"- @Cubs

The key to the Cubs' winning streak has been outstanding performances from the pitching staff. Both the starting pitchers and the bullpen have done their jobs, and held their opponents to 3 runs or fewer in each game during this streak. They will send Justin Steele to the mound for this contest.

Steele has been pretty average this season, with a 4-6 record to go along with an ERA of 4.02 this season. Over his last 4 starts, he has only given up more than 1 run just once; so, he's been effective as of late. In order for the Cubs to keep their streak alive, they will need to get a quality start out of Steele, as well as a timely production from the offense.

Pick/Prediction: LEAN Chicago Cubs F5 ML (+120)

The Giants do not hit lefties very well, and the Cubs offense has good power numbers against lefties. Look for the Cubs offense to lock in against Wood, and hit a few dingers. We're going with a lean on the Cubs F5 moneyline. Let's go Cubbies!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far