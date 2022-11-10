The San Jose Sharks are second to bottom in the Pacific Division of the Western Conference, courtesy of a four-game losing streak.

The St. Louis Blues are even worse, currently on an eight-game losing streak and last in the Central Division of the Western Conference. They will now host this encounter at the Enterprise Center on Thursday (November 10).

Both teams will be eager to end their losing streak, especially the Blues, who have not seen a single victory in a very long time.

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Betting Odds

Team Moneyline Spread Over/Under San Jose Sharks +135 +1.5 (-195) O 6 (-110) St. Louis Blues -155 -1.5 (+160) U 6 (-110)

San Jose finished sixth last season with an overall record of 32-37 and failed to qualify for the playoffs. The way they are playing now, it looks like it will be another long season without any chance of making it to the playoffs.

They have only three wins, but have eight losses and three overtime losses to their name. Those wins have come against the likes of the New York Rangers (3-2), the Philadelphia Sharks (3-0), and the Toronto Maple Leafs (4-3). They are now looking to find a way to win as they are on a four-game losing streak.

The St. Louis Blues seem to have no idea what is happening to them. They were a team who finished third in the division last season with an overall record of 49-22. But now, they find themselves last in the table as they are on an eight-game losing streak.

They started on a very positive note, winning their first three games of the season. Since then, they have failed to win a single game. They now have a chance to end that poor run with a win against the Sharks.

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Match Details

Fixture: San Jose Sharks @ St. Louis Blues

Date & Time: Thursday, November 10, 09:00 p.m EDT

Venue: Enterprise Center, St. Louis, Missouri

San Jose Sharks vs. St. Louis Blues: Pick & Prediction

Justin Faulk is one of the few shining lights in the Blues' team. He has scored three goals, along with seven assists and 10 points. In order to register a win, he has to take some responsibility along with other players to see their team over the line.

Best Pick: Justin Faulk Total Shots On Goal Over 2.5 (+110)

The away team has managed to win only three out of their previous ten encounters against the Blues. They have not won a single game in their last five matchups. The Blues have a goal difference of -20 at the moment, whereas San Jose is -13.

The majority of their games have not been high-scoring and have not crossed the total goals part. The way both teams have been playing, it looks like it will be a similar affair this time as well.

Final Prediction: Blues -1.5 (+160)

