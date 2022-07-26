Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers: Odds, Preview, & Prediction | Monday, July 25th

Seattle Mariners vs. Texas Rangers Preview: Mariners stay hot

Tonight, the Seattle Mariners will host the Texas Rangers to kick off their newest series. Seattle was just swept in a three-game series by the Houston Astros, but will look to gain some momentum as they return home.

The Mariners have been a very solid team at home this season. They have compiled a record of 24-23 in their home ballpark. The Rangers have been below average on the road with a 22-25 record away from Texas.

Below, you will find a brief preview of each team followed by a prediction for the game.

Seattle Mariners Preview:

Before being swept by the Astros, the Seattle Mariners were the hottest team in the MLB. Before the All-Star break, Seattle had 14 consecutive wins. That win streak included a four-game sweep of their opponent in tonight's ball game. The Mariners have an 8-2 record so far against the Rangers, so this is a great matchup.

The Seattle Mariners have been led by their pitching staff this season. Both the starting rotation and the bullpen rank in the top 10 in the MLB in ERA. They have a matchup tonight against the 18th ranked offense in the league in the Rangers. Chris Flexen will start this game. He had a successful rehab start against the Rangers about a week ago.

The Mariners offense has been mediocre this season. It has struggled to consistently put up runs. The key to victory in this game is to give Flexen some run support early, so he can attack the Rangers' offense.

Texas Rangers Preview:

The Texas Rangers have been mediocre this season, but that's what most people expected. They signed a few big names in Corey Seager and Marcus Semien. They, however, still don't have the talent to consistently compete with the big market teams. Both the offense and pitching staff rank toward the bottom of the league. They will need to step up in order to have a chance in this game.

The Rangers will send Glenn Otto to the mound. He has been inconsistent. Otto has a poor ERA of 5.40 in 13 starts this season. This is a big enough sample size to see Otto gets hit pretty hard. He has faced Seattle twice this season and has picked up a loss in his most recent start against them.

The key to victory for the Rangers is to get a quality start out of Otto. If they can keep this game low-scoring, they will find themselves in a position to complete the upset.

Pick/Prediction: Mariners F5 -0.5 (+100)

The Mariners have the pitching advantage in this matchup. Glenn Otto has been very hittable recently. That's not a good trend for a road team. We're going with the Mariners to lead this game after five innings of play. Let's go, Ms!

