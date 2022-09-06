Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 6 | 2022 WNBA Playoffs

The Seattle Storm will be home to face the Las Vegas Aces for Game 4 of the WNBA Semifinals. The Aces defeated the Storm 110-98 in overtime on Sunday to take a 2-1 series lead. Seattle will remain home for this elimination game on Tuesday, where we'll see if they can salvage their season.

In Game 3, A'Ja Wilson exploded for 34 points and 11 rebounds to go with three steals in the win. After a rough first three games of the postseason for Wilson, she's now scored 33 and 34 in her team's wins over Seattle. Not only is her scoring volume great, but she's also been extremely efficient around the rim. Look for the Aces to rely on Wilson, along with a supporting cast that features three All-Stars.

"A'JA WILSON. HER" - SportsCenter

The Aces' Jackie Young tied the game at the fourth-quarter buzzer to send the game into OT, where Las Vegas would go on to win by 12. Her scoring average has dipped in the postseason, but she came through in the most opportune time.

Young's teammate guard Chelsea Gray had 29 points and 12 assists in the win, in line with her great postseason. She now leads her team in scoring and dishing in the playoffs, so keep an eye on her on Tuesday.

Seattle's offense wasn't the issue in Game 3, but they struggled to get stops all night. Star Breanna Stewart had another excellent performance, scoring 20 points, collecting 15 boards, and dishing out six dimes. Sue Bird chipped in with 17 and eight assists, and Jewell Loyd also scored 17. In Game 4, they'll need to clamp down defensively to keep their season alive.

"MUST WIN GAME FOUR" - seattlestorm

After Games 1 & 2 went under by over 20 points each time, Game 3 saw two offenses that couldn't be contained. Las Vegas shot 52.4% from the field, and they converted 12 threes on a 42.9% clip. Seattle also shot higher than their season averages, but it wasn't enough in the defeat.

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Match Details

Fixture: Las Vegas Aces @ Seattle Storm

Date & Time: Tuesday, September 6, 10:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle, WA

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Las Vegas Aces -110 +1 (-115) Over 167.5 (-110) Seattle Storm -110 -1 (-105) Under 167.5 (-110)

Seattle Storm vs. Las Vegas Aces Betting Prediction

Both offenses shot the lights out on Sunday, but we shouldn't expect this to be the case again on Tuesday. Games 1 & 2 were tight, low-scoring affairs, so look for that to be the case in Game 4, with Seattle's backs against the wall.

Prediction: Under 167.5 (-110)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt