Senators vs Avalanche Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 14 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Colorado Avalanche in the NHL on Saturday. The Sens have played inconsistently this season and are placed second-last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 41 points.

Coming in with a motivating win, they have a chance to leapfrog teams above them and will look to bring out their best in the upcoming game to make that happen.

The Avalanche have been decent this season but come with a two-game losing run into the game. Placed sixth in the Western Conference Central Division with 43 points, they will look to bring their best to get back to winning ways.

Senators vs Avalanche Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SENATORS +150 +1.5(-150) o6(-120) AVALANCHE -185 -1.5(+135) u6(+100)

Senators vs Avalanche Match Details

Fixture: Senators vs Avalanche

Date & Time: Saturday, January 14, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Ball Arena, Denver, CO

Senators vs Avalanche Key Stats

The Sens will have to improve on offense to score enough goals to guarantee wins in the upcoming games. They have had a mixed season so far. Although they have versatility in the offensive unit, they need changes to get to their best in the future.

Their performances have been on a downfall while defending in the last few games and they have to be cautious coming into the game. They will have to bring in changes to become better as a team.

The Avalanche have been poor on offense, scoring only 115 goals in 40 appearances this season. Mikko Rantanen leads the team charts with 27 goals and 23 assists so far. He continues to be the bright spot and will have a key role to play in upcoming games too.

Their defense has done decently by not conceding more than three goals per game this season. However, due to a small decline in returns from the defensive setup, they need to push for changes to get the best results in future games.

Ottawa Senators vs Colorado Avalanche Betting Prediction

The Avalanche being the home team are in better shape to lead this tie. Though there is a downfall in their defensive performances, the team is potent enough to win. We can expect Avalanche to score enough in the game for a decisive win.

Prediction: Avalanche, -1.5(+135)

