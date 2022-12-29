Senators vs Capitals Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 29 | 2022 NHL Season

The Ottawa Senators will play the Washington Capitals in the NHL on Thursday.

Ottawa have had a poor season so far as they are placed second last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 33 points and are looking for a few wins to reach a satisfying position in the standings.

Washington have played well in their last five games, having won all of them. They are fourth in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan Division with 44 points and a win here will push them to third position in the standings.

Senators vs Capitals Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SENATORS +145 +1.5(-175) o6(-110) CAPITALS -170 -1.5(+150) u6(-110)

Senators vs Capitals Match Details

Fixture: Senators vs Capitals

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 2022; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Capital One Arena, Washington, DC

Senators vs Capitals Key Stats

Ottawa has been average on offense, with just three goals scored per game on average this season. Multiple players have contributed with Claude Giroux having the most number of goals followed by Brady Tkachuk with 13 to hisset up. The team will look for a better effort from the offensive setup to score a good number of goals in the upcoming games.

Their defense has been poor, conceding over three goals per game. The goaltenders need to make a better impact as they currently hold a save percentage of over 0.910.

Washington have scored over three goals per game on average. Players like Alex Ovechkin have solely led the offense with over 20 to his name. He is crucial for them as the team looks to build all its offensive attacks around him.

The defense has done well in the last few games, conceding less than three goals per game. The goaltenders will be key in the games to come, having maintained less than three goals per game.

Senators vs Capitals Betting Prediction

The game is one-sided with both teams experiencing completely different results in the last few games. Ottawa have not played well away from home and have also struggled against Washington historically. They have a poor offense and an inconsistent defense further puts them in a difficult situation.

On the other hand, the Capitals have played well and very strong at home. They have a strong offense, coupled with strong defense, they are in a great position to win this game.

Prediction: Take, Capitals, ML(-170)

Poll : 0 votes