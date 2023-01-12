Senators vs Coyotes Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks, January 12 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Ottawa Senators will take on the Arizona Coyotes in the NHL on Thursday.

The Sens have played consistently this season and are placed second-last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 39 points. Losing two consecutive games has put them on the back foot and they will look to bring out their best in the upcoming game.

The Coyotes have been poor for most of this season and are second-last in the Western Conference Central Division with 31 points. Coming from a six-game losing run, they are desperate to win games to finish the season in a desirable spot.

Senators vs Coyotes Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SENATORS -165 -1.5(+158) o6.5(-110) COYOTES +140 +1.5(-190) u6.5(-110)

Senators vs Coyotes Match Details

Fixture: Senators vs Coyotes

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023; 9 pm EDT

Venue: Mullett Arena, Tempe, AZ

Senators vs Coyotes Key Stats

The Senators have been average on offense so far this season, which has severely impacted their season. Although they have different players with over 10 goals each, they have failed to make the most of their opportunities and need changes to get to their best in the future.

Their defense has done decently but there has been a downfall in their performances in the last few games and the team looks very affected by it. Given the importance of this time of the season, they will look to perform better.

The Coyotes have not been able to properly utilize their season and have been in start-stop mode over the period. The duo of Lawson Crouse and Clayton Keller have put up some decent efforts with 14 goals each and have 31 assists between them. They will have a huge task up on their shoulders as they look to do well in the near future.

The Coyotes' defense has done poorly, conceding around 3.7 goals per game this season. The whole defense looks shaky at the moment with no confidence among goaltenders either and needs positive changes to come out of this difficult time by bringing their best going forward in the season.

Senators vs Coyotes Betting Prediction

The Sens have played well against a team with a losing record but have a poor record against the Coyotes, which puts them in a difficult situation.

Meanwhile, the Coyotes have not played well in the last six games and have a losing run at home too. Although they have played well against the Sens, their recent performances have declined to toe the same line.

Thus, with both teams poorly equipped, a slight advantage will be big enough to decide the winner. The Sens, being a better team, are likely to find enough to win.

Prediction: Senators, ML(-165)

