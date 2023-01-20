Senators vs Penguins Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 20 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Pittsburgh Penguins are to face the Ottawa Senators in NHL on Friday. Both teams last met on Wednesday, where the Sens won by a one goal margin.

The Sens are placed second-last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 43 points.

The Penguins made a recovery but a loss in their last game has put them under pressure again. Placed fifth in the Metropolitan Division standings with 51 points, they are 6 points behind fourth-placed Capitals.

Senators vs Penguins Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SENATORS +130 +1.5(-195) o6.5(+110) PENGUINS -155 -1.5(+155) u6.5(-110)

Senators vs Penguins Match Details

Fixture: Senators vs Penguins

Date & Time: Friday, January 20, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: PPG Paints Arena, Pittsburgh, PA

Senators vs Penguins Key Stats

The Sens have been poor offensively and need to improve their scoring rate in the coming games. All the major efforts have come from Tim Stutzle with 20 goals to his name.

They have been bang average while defending and have to be cautious coming into this.

The Penguins have scored over 140 goals so far, with contributions from Sidney Crosby and Jake Guentzel. Both players have contributed to one-third of the team's goals.

Their defense has done well to reduce the number of goals against them by conceding around three goals per game this season.

Senators vs Penguins Betting Prediction

It will be an interesting battle of wits and tactics with the Sens looking to win back-to-back games against the Penguins.

However, with home advantage to exploit, the Penguins are in good shape to get a favorable result.

Prediction: Penguins, ML(-155)

