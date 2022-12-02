Senators vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 2 | 2022 NHL Season

The Ottawa Senators are to meet the New York Rangers in their reverse NHL fixture on Friday. In the last game, Ottawa lost 3-1 and will now look to make amends.

Placed last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 17 points, they are desperate for wins to finish the league stage in a better place.

New York have have been poor this season overall, but a win in the last game will give them confidence coming into the game. Placed in the middle of the Eastern Conference Metropolitan, they will look to close the gap with other teams higher in the standings.

Senators vs Rangers Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SENATORS +155 +1.5(-165) o6(-120) RANGERS -175 -1.5(+145) u6(-102)

Senators vs Rangers Match Details

Fixture: Senators vs Rangers

Date & Time: Friday, December 2, 2022; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Senators vs Rangers Key Stats

Ottawa needs to perform on offense in order to have a better impact on the game. The contribution of 47 goal involvements coming from Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux has kept them alive. But not having a single scorer with double-digit goals is a genuine concern that they will have to address in the future.

Their defense has failed to provide enough, conceding over 70 goals in 22 games, and they have to sort that out soon.

Meanwhile, New York's inconsistency has put the team in difficult situations over the course of this season. None of their players have contributed enough according to their capabilities in order to have a positive impact. With only a few players involved in more than a goal contributions per game, they need improvements.

Their defensive inconsistency further puts them under big concern ahead of this crucial game. They can not ride on one-game performance to do better in the league and will need more from its players going forward.

Senators vs Rangers Betting Prediction

The matchup is going to be very interesting, but playing at home puts New York at an advantage. They have played better against a team with poor records in the past.

Ottawa have problems in defense and offense, and playing away from home makes things more difficult for them. They are unlikely to cover the spread in this game due to their current form.

Prediction: Take, New York, -1.5(+145)

