Senators vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Lines, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The Ottawa Senators will play the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL on Saturday.

Ottawa have had a poor season so far as they are placed second last in the Eastern Conference Atlantic Division with 35 points. Having won their last two games, they are looking settled coming into the game.

Detroit, after having a great season, have lost games regularly and are placed fourth in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 37 points. They will look to get back to winning ways to stay ahead in the standings.

Senators vs Red Wings Odds

Teams Money line Spread Total Senators -120 -1.5(+200) o6.5(-115) Red Wings +100 +1.5(-240) u6.5(-105)

Senators vs Red Wings Match Details

Fixture: Senators vs Red Wings

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 7 pm ET

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Senators vs Red Wings Key Stats

Ottawa has been average on offense, but they have picked up the pace with Claude Giroux and Brady Tkachuk scoring over 13 goals each. The team will look for a similar and improved effort from the offensive setup to get a better return in future games.

On the defensive front, they have been poor, conceding over three goals per game. The goaltenders need to put in more consistent effort in the coming games to give better returns and help the team win games.

Detroit have a decent offense with Dylan Larkin and David Perron scoring over 10 goals and over 15 assists each. They will have a role to play in the team's success, given that other players have not really come alive this season.

Detroit's defense has been poor too and has conceded over three goals per game this season. All the goaltenders have failed to do well individually and with the season moving into a crucial stage, the team surely needs to improve in the defensive setup.

Senators vs Red Wings Betting Prediction

The game is very interesting, with Ottawa improving to defeat strong teams in the last two games.

Detroit have been poor in the last few games and haven't performed well at home too, which puts them in a difficult situation. They have a poor record against teams from the Atlantic, which also reflects in their poor head-to-head record, losing four times at home in the last five against Ottawa.

This indicates a great game but with the momentum favoring Ottawa for the win.

Prediction: Take, Ottawa, ML(-120)

Poll : 0 votes