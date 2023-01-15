Shapovalov vs Lajovic Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 15 | 2023 Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov will face Dusan Lajovic in the first round to start his Australian Open 2023 campaign.

Denis having played a tournament in preparation for the Open, and won two in three outings, comes well-prepared for this tie. He will look to kickstart his campaign with the same spirit to win this match and advance to the second round.

Meanwhile, Dusan has not played much this year and looks unprepared for the challenge. He has played only one match before coming to the tournament and a loss in that game further pushes him into a tricky position.

Shapovalov vs Lajovic Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD SHAPOVALOV -1000 -7.5(+102) LAJOVIC +600 +7.5(-130)

Shapovalov vs Lajovic Match Details

Fixture: Denis vs Dusan

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 8:30 pm EDT

Venue: 1573 Arena (Melbourne) Australia

Shapovalov vs Lajovic Key Stats

Denis has turned pro in 2017 but in this short career, he has won 170 times against 137 losses. He has played regularly over the period of time and has crossed 30 wins in three calendar years, 2019 has been the most successful year for him, having won his first and lone singles title in that year only. He had a great last year in terms of the play he had shown and will be looking to repeat the same in this game too.

On the other hand, Dusan after turning pro in the year 2007 has a decent career so far and comes with a win-loss record of 163 -217. He had a below-average last season with 11 wins and 23 losses and will be looking to make amends to his gameplay. Having played for so many years, he has not ended a single season with a positive win-loss ratio, which has certainly hampered his career. With only a single title to his name, he has failed to garner much success.

Shapovalov vs Lajovic Betting Prediction

Denis looks favorite in this one, given the performances he has put in consistently over the period of time. He comes into the match with a positive attitude and has prepared better thanks to his performances in the Adelaide International 1 tournament. Whereas his counterpart has not played well enough in the last two seasons. Coming with a losing record further puts him off the line in this one.

With a better head-to-head record and better gameplay, Denis has enough strength at his peril to win this match and advance to the next round.

Prediction: Shapovalov,-7.5(+102)

Rafael Nadal's outfit for Australian Open 2023 revealed

Poll : 0 votes