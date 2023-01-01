Sharks vs Blackhawks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 1 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The San Jose Sharks will take on the Chicago Blackhawks in the NHL on Sunday.

San Jose have had a poor season so far and are on a three-game losing streak. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 29 points, they have everything to play for as they look to finish their season on a high.

Chicago have played poorly so far, with a losing run haunting them, and they are looking for some wins. Having lost more than half of their season games and are placed last with 20 points in the Western Conference Central standings, every game is a must-win for them.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SHARKS -130 -1.5(+190) o6.5(+100) BLACKHAWKS +110 +1.5(-225) u6.5(-120)

Sharks vs Blackhawks Match Details

Fixture: Sharks vs Blackhawks

Date & Time: Sunday, January 1. 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: United Center, Chicago, IL

Sharks vs Blackhawks Key Stats

San Jose's offense has over 110 goals, with Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson contributing to it. Timo leads the charts with 20 goals and 17 assists with Erik scoring 13 times and assisting 38 times. The team will expect them to deliver in this matchup as well.

The defense has been poor overall, having conceded over 3.64 goals per game this season. It has never looked like a solid defensive unit, with a poor work rate from the goaltenders further damaging the spirit of the team. They have to make changes to get the best returns as they move ahead in the season.

Chicago has one poor offense that has severely damaged their season. The team has severely lacked versatility and options upfront with all the efforts coming from the likes of Max Domi and Jonathan Toews. The team has been poor overall and needs constructive changes to have positive results.

Their defense has conceded over 3.7 goals per game on average and none of the goaltenders have performed well. The team looks unsettled and needs to change its approach with positive changes to get better returns in future games.

Sharks vs Blackhawks Betting Prediction

Both teams have played poorly this season and the game is likely to go in the favor of the team with a better defense. In this case, San Jose looks better placed to get the win.

Being a home team, Chicago can do well, but all the past experiences put that on the sidelines. They have not played well at home and with poorer defense, likely to struggle in this game too.

Prediction: Take, San Jose, ML(-130)

Poll : 0 votes