Sharks vs Blue Jackets Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview - January 21 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The San Jose Sharks are to face the Columbus Blue Jackets in NHL action on Saturday.

The Sharks have had a poor season and are placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 37 points.

The Jackets have been poor and have failed to win enough games this season. They are placed last in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 28 points. Probably out of the playoffs contention, they will focus on wins to finish the league stages on a high.

Sharks vs Blue Jackets Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SHARKS -140 -1.5(+180) o6.5(-125) BLUE JACKETS +118 +1.5(-220) u6.5(+105)

Sharks vs Blue Jackets Match Details

Fixture: San Jose Sharks vs Columbus Blue Jackets

Date & Time: Saturday, January 21, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: Nationwide Arena, Columbus, OH

Sharks vs Blue Jackets Key Stats

San Jose have been below average on offense this season and major contributions in scoring have come through Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson. Both have partnered well to contribute with over 100 goals for the team.

Their defense is really poor, having conceded over 3.7 goals per game this season. They have to establish a better defensive unit in the coming games.

The Jackets have had a miserable season offensively and have failed to play as a unit. Major contributions have come from players like Johnny Gaudreau and Patrik Laine, with both scoring 12 goals each.

The defense has let them down by conceding close to four goals per game, as no player has been able to justify selection in the defensive setup.

Sharks vs Blue Jackets Betting Prediction

Having played better this season, the Sharks find themselves in a great position to get a desired result against the struggling Jackets.

The Jackets have failed to do well, even at home, so we can expect the Sharks to find enough opportunities to score and claim a resounding win.

Prediction : Sharks, ML(-140)

Poll : 0 votes