Sharks vs Bruins Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview - January 22 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The San Jose Sharks will face the Boston Bruins in NHL action on Sunday.

The Sharks have had a poor season and are placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 37 points. Having lost four of their last five games, they are desperate for a win to sustain their season's hopes.

The Bruins have had a fantastic season and are leading the Atlantic Division with 74 points. They come into the game with a winning run win and will look maintain their lead in the league.

Sharks vs Bruins NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SHARKS +270 +1.5(+110) o6.5(+100) BRUINS -345 -1.5(-130) u6.5(-120)

Sharks vs Bruins NHL Match Details

Fixture: San Jose Sharks vs Boston Bruins

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 2023; 7 pm ET

Venue: TD Garden, Boston, MA

Sharks vs Bruins NHL Key Stats

San Jose has been below average on offense this season and could only score 144 goals so far in 47 appearances. The major contributors have been Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson. Both have partnered well to contribute over 100 goals for the team. Their defense is really poor and does not add anything positive to the team as they have conceded over 3.7 goals per game this season.

The Bruins have one of the best offensive setups in the league and have scored 171 goals so far this season. David Pastrnak has made a positive impact for them with 35 goals and 28 assists so far this season. Their defense is a big positive, having allowed just 2 goals per game this season.

Sharks vs Bruins Betting NHL Prediction

This game is very much inclined towards Bruins, given that they are very strong at home and their overall team structure gives them the ability to lead from the front.

Meanwhile, the Sharks have been poor this season and will hardly cause any trouble to the Bruins.

We expect the Bruins to win.

Prediction : Bruins, -1.5(-130)

