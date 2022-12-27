Sharks vs Canucks Prediction, Odds, Line, Spread, and Picks - December 27 | 2022/23 NHL Season

Here is a breakdown for the Pacific Division matchup between the San Jose Sharks and the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, as the NHL betting action returns on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, with a stacked 12-game schedule.

With Game 3 of their four-game regular-season series, San Jose and Vancouver aim to win eight straight games against each other. The totals are at 6.5 goals, and Vancouver is the moneyline favorite at -150.

Sharks vs Canucks Betting Odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under San Jose Sharks +130 +1.5 (-190) Over 6.5 (-125) Vancouver Canucks -150 -1.5 (+160) Under 6.5 (+105)

Sharks vs Canucks Match Details

Fixture: San Jose Sharks at Vancouver Canucks

Date and Time: Tuesday, December 27 at 10:00 PM ET

Venue: Rogers Arena, Vancouver, B.C.

Sharks vs Canucks Key Stats

San Jose just defeated the Minnesota Wild at home with a score of 5-2. After suffering two crushing losses to the Calgary Flames, 5-2 and 7-3, they snapped a three-game losing streak, and San Jose finally displayed sound defensive play.

San Jose limited Minnesota to 26 shots while ending all four Wild Power Play opportunities. With the advantage of the man, they were 2-for-6. Defenseman Erik Karlsson, who also had three assists, was one of five players to score goals. In four of San Jose's previous five games, James Reimer has served as a cage guard.

Vancouver has won two straight games, defeating the Edmonton Oilers 5-2 despite being enormous +185 road underdogs and outlasting the Seattle Kraken 6-5 as +105 home dogs in a shootout. With the help of center Bo Horvat's two goals and two assists, Vancouver last Friday overcame a two-goal deficit at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

JT Miller, a center, also scored twice against the Oilers, as Edmonton outshot Vancouver 33-30. However, Edmonton was 0 for 3 when they had the man advantage, while Vancouver scored on one of their two chances. They are 30th in goals against and seventh in goals for in the league.

Sharks vs Canucks Betting Prediction

Vancouver and San Jose have both had trouble keeping the puck out of their nets thus far this season. Although Vancouver seems to have a better offensive squad than San Jose, it is difficult to argue for either side.

Only because they have dominated San Jose in recent years should you back the home team to win. Vancouver has won seven straight games against San Jose, including four in 2022.

Pick: Vancouver (-150)

