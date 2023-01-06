Sharks vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 6 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The San Jose Sharks will take on the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL on Friday.

San Jose have endured a poor season so far, but come into this one on the back of a motivating win. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 31 points, they have to look to finish their season on a high.

Anaheim did not perform well enough to lift their season's hopes, but they come into this one with a commanding win. They are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 26 points and for them, every game is a must-win if they want to sustain their title hopes.

Sharks vs. Ducks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SHARKS -145 -1.5(+180) o6.5(+100) DUCKS +122 +1.5(-220) u6.5(-120)

Sharks vs. Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Sharks vs. Ducks

Date & Time: Friday, January 6, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Sharks vs. Ducks Key Stats

San Jose's offense has been decent, with Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson contributing a lion's share. Timo leads in the scoring charts with 21, while Erik comes second with 13 goals. They have been involved in goal creation too, with 57 assists in between them.

The defense has been poor, conceding over 3.64 goals per game this season.

Anaheim have been poor on offense with only 85 goals this season. Troy Terry has been their shining light and currently leads with 12 goals and 20 assists to his name. The team needs to overhaul its offensive setup by incorporating more players to improve their scoring rate.

Their defense has conceded four goals per game this season and that has totally changed their season. With goaltenders failing to provide anything, the whole defensive unit is in tatters. They need excessive changes in the defensive setup to improve game by game and get to their best.

Sharks vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

The game is between two non-performing teams with poor defensive structure, but as they come into this one with a win, it makes the matchup interesting. The key will be scoring more here and San Jose find themselves ahead in that department. With a slighly better defense, they are likely to make things difficlut for the home team.

On the other hand, Anaheim have nothing to do with their strengths and are likely to keep up with the challenge against a better team. Anaheim are on the backfoot and are likely to lose this one.

Prediction: Take, San Jose Sharks, ML(-145)

Poll : 0 votes