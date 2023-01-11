Sharks vs Kings Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 11 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The San Jose Sharks will take on Los Angeles Kings in the NHL on Wednesday.

San Jose have been quite inconsistent this season and come into this game with a 4-2 win in their last game. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 34 points, they have to win every game from now to finish their season on a high.

The Kings have played well and are placed second in the Eastern Conference Pacific Division with 54 points. They're coming into this one on a winning streak and will surely look to make the most of this game to keep the pressure on the top-placed Golden Knights in the standings.

Sharks vs Kings Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SHARKS +175 +1.5(-135) o6.5(-110) KINGS -215 -1.5(+115) u6.5(-110)

Sharks vs Kings Match Details

Fixture: Sharks vs Kings

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 11, 2023; 10 pm ET

Venue: crypto.com Arena, Los Angeles, CA

Sharks vs Kings Key Stats

San Jose's offense has been decent this season, with Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson contributing the majority of goals and assists. Both players have been involved with 39 goals and have 60 assists and will play a big role in this game.

Their defense has been poor, conceding over 3.64 goals per game this season. To carry a winning momentum in the upcoming games, they have to extensively improve their defensive setup.

Los Angeles' offense has done well to score around 140 goals so far this season. The offensive setup is filled with different players who have contributed to their success, with Adrien Kempe leading the pack with 17 goals.

The defense has conceded around 3.4 goals per game, which has been a concern for them. Goaltenders have failed to perform to their capabilities. We can expect a few changes as the team looks to build a stronger defensive setup for the crucial leg of the season.

Sharks vs Kings Betting Prediction

The game is very much a mismatch between the two teams. Kings have played well at home and have won most of their games playing after a day's rest. They come into this one in a strong mindset and look better prepared for the challenge.

On the other hand, San Jose have been largely ineffective and inconsistent this season. They have failed to perform on the road and have struggled against strong teams. Even though they have played well against the Kings in their backyard, it is unlikely to make any difference in this game.

We can expect the Kings to play their usual game to score the required number of goals to earn two points at the end of the game.

Prediction : Kings, -1.5(+115)

