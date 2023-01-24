Sharks vs Red Wings Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview - January 24 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The San Jose Sharks will face the Detroit Red Wings in NHL action on Tuesday. The Sharks have had a poor season and are placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 37 points. They are currently on a two-game losing streak and are desperate for a win.

The Wings have played poorly recently, which has pushed them to sixth position in the Eastern Conference Atlantic with 46 points. They are stuck in a difficult situation and need to improve a lot to have a better return in the upcoming games.

Sharks vs Red Wings NHL Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD SHARKS +125 +1.5(-190) RED WINGS -155 -1.5(+155)

Sharks vs Red Wings NHL Match Details

Fixture: San Jose Sharks vs Detroit Red Wings

Date & Time: Tuesday, January 24, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Little Caesars Arena, Detroit, MI

Sharks vs Red Wings NHL Key Stats

The Sharks have had a poor season with offense and have only scored 144 goals so far in 48 appearances. The major contribution has been from Timo Meier with 27 goals and 20 assists to his name. The offensive setup needs more consistency from the players.

Their defense has not been up to the mark this season, having conceded over 3.7 goals per game on average. The goaltenders have failed to convert their efforts into good results and have to work hard to have better results in the upcoming challenges.

The Wings have been average offensively this season and have scored 137 goals so far. The combined effort of Dylan Larkin and Lucas Raymond has provided the team with 30 goals and close to 50 assists. They will have to bring in more players on the offensive front in the upcoming games.

The defense has conceded more than three goals per game this season. Having defended poorly in the last few outings, the focus will be on bringing in changes to build a strong defensive setup.

Sharks vs Red Wings NHL Betting Prediction

The Wings will try to make the home advantage count and score enough against a struggling Sharks defense. Also, the Sharks not having enough strength offensively makes them vulnerable in this game. The game is likely to be controlled by the Wings from the start and we can expect them to defend well to ultimately win this game.

Prediction: Red Wings, ML(-155)

