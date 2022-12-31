Sharks vs Stars Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 31 | 2022 NHL Season

The San Jose Sharks will take on the Dallas Stars in the NHL on Saturday.

San Jose have had a poor season so far and come into the game with a losing streak. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 29 points, they have limited options as they look for better performances to stabilize their season.

Dallas have played well this season and currently lead the Western Conference Central with 50 points. They come into this one on the back of a winning run and will look to maintain it with a similar display in the upcoming game.

Sharks vs Stars Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL SHARKS +190 +1.5(-125) o6(-120) STARS -225 -1.5(+105) u6(+100)

Sharks vs Stars Match Details

Fixture: Sharks vs Stars

Date & Time: Saturday, December 31, 2022; 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: American Airlines Center, Dallas, TX

Sharks vs Stars Key Stats

San Jose's offense has scored over 110 goals this season, with contributions from players like Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson, Both have done well with Timo leading the charts with 20 goals and 17 assists. The team will expect the same from their partnership in this game.

The defense has failed with goaltenders providing no support to the team. They have conceded over 3.64 goals per game this season and have never looked like a solid defensive unit, which has severely hampered them. With the team looking to redeem themselves, they have to make changes to get the best returns.

Dallas have a strong offensive setup that has scored over 130 goals with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz contributing extensively. Jason has 24 goals with 28 assists, while Hintz has 18 goals and 23 assists. Both players will play a crucial role in the games ahead too.

Their defense has conceded less than three goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have done well with Jake Oettinger, conceding less than 2.5 goals this season. The defensive setup looks settled too.

Sharks vs Stars Betting Prediction

The game is very much in favor of Dallas, given the strong setup they have. Playing at home, they are likely to exploit San Jose's defense to score big and get the desired result.

As San Jose have a poor overall team structure and are struggling in the last few games, they are unlikely to do well in this game.

Thus, we can expect Dallas to win this game with a good margin of goals.

Prediction: Take, Dallas, -1.5(+105)

