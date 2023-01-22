Shelton vs Wolf Prediction, Odds, and Picks - January 22 | 2023 Australian Open

Ben Shelton will face J.J. Wolf in the fourth-round match of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday.

Shelton has improved with every match in the tournament and comes into this one after beating Australian Alexei Popyrin in straight sets. He will take inspiration from his most recent performance and get another win to continue his Australian Open journey.

Wolf comes after a great straight-set win in his third-round matchup against his fellow countryman Michael Mmoh. He is in great shape and will look to play according to his plans to get another win to march ahead in the competition.

Shelton vs Wolf Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE TOTAL Shelton +110 o40.5(-120) Wolf -130 u40.5(-105)

Shelton vs Wolf Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Ben Shelton vs. J.J. Wolf

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: John Cain Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Shelton vs Wolf Key Stats

Shelton turned pro last year and has done well to move into the top 100 of the ATP rankings in such a short time frame. He has shown great talent in the initial stages, he looks like a complete player. He already started this season with a bang, and the 89th-ranked looks focused on adding titles against his name.

Wolf started his professional journey in 2019 and has played well to make it to the top 100 in the ATP rankings. He has played over 40 matches in his short career with a positive win-loss record, with 2022 being the peak season with 15 wins alone.

The American has not won a title as of now but with a great start to the current, he looks focused on changing it soon.

Shelton vs Wolf Australian Open Betting Prediction

The matchup promises to be a cracker with two young and promising players facing each other, having followed the same path this year and coming with a 4-1 win-loss record into the match.

It's the experience that is going to help Wolf in this matchup, having played more matches, he is well known to the parameters of the sport. But Shelton has played well too and has enough in peril to give tough competition in the matchup.

But with overall strength and stronger gameplay, we can expect Wolf to find enough to win this one.

Prediction: Wolf, ML (-130)

