Sinner vs Edmund Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 15 | 2023 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner will face Kyle Edmund in the first-round match of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday.

Jannik comes into the tournament with a positive mindset, having prepared well for the tournament having won twice in three outings this season. He has been playing well and will look to win this game to pursue his dream of winning a grand slam against the greats of the sport.

Kyle will look to kickstart his game with a win to continue his journey by moving into the second round. Though he looks under-prepared, as could not play many games and lost all his games in preparation for this competition.

Sinner vs Edmund Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD SINNER -1000 -8.5(-118) EDMUND +700 +8.5(-110)

Sinner vs Edmund Match Details

Fixture: Jannik vs Kyle

Date & Time: Sunday, January 15, 7 pm EDT

Venue: John Cain Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Sinner vs Edmund Key Stats

Having turned pro in 2018, Jannik has been brilliant to record over 125 wins in his short career. He played well last season, winning 47 games and losing just 16, with one title to his name.

His best calendar year was in 2021, when he won four singles titles and one in doubles, winning around half a century of matches to leap forward in the rankings. Currently ranked 16, he is one of the stronger players and a tough challenger for anyone in the grouping.

On the other hand, Kyle turned pro in the year 2012 and has a win-loss record of 117-115. He comes into play after a two season gap with 2018 being the best year for him, having won 36 times with one title.

He finished 2020 on a positive note, adding one more trophy to his cabinet, and will now have his eyes on the ultimate glory.

Sinner vs Edmund Betting prediction

The game is more inclined toward Jannik due to his gameplay and past records. He comes into this one with a better-winning record, which gives them an additional advantage in the game.

On the other hand, Kyle has been absent from the tennis circuit for quite some time. Having not played for two years, he looks rusty in his comeback season.

Having beaten Kyle a week back, Jannik looks in great shape and looks settled. We can expect him to win this one.

Prediction: Sinner, -8.5(-118)

