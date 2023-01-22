Sinner vs Tsitsipas Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 22 | 2023 Australian Open

Jannik Sinner will face Stefanos Tsitsipas in a fourth-round match of the Australian Open 2023 on Sunday.

Jannik has performed well in the tournament and looks good for the upcoming challenge with a resounding win in the third-round match. He is one step closer to realizing his dream of winning a grand slam.

Tsitsipas has played according to his caliber and has not been tested so far in the tournament. He will be focused on ensuring that there are no slip-ups towards reaching the business end of the tournament.

Sinner vs Tsitsipas Australian Open Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD SINNER +170 +3.5(-108) TSITSIPAS -215 -3.5(-117)

Sinner vs Tsitsipas Australian Open Match Details

Fixture: Jannik Sinner vs StefanosTsitsipas

Date & Time: Sunday, January 22, 3 am EDT

Venue: Rod Laver Arena (Melbourne), Australia

Sinner vs Tsitsipas Key Stats

Having turned pro in 2018, Jannik has played brilliantly and has racked up over 125 wins in his short career. He had his best season last year, when he won 47 times and made it to the top 20 of the ATP rankings.

Currently ranked 16th, Sinner has six singles titles and one in doubles and with the start he has had this season, he could add to his tally in 2023.

Tsitsipas started his professional journey in 2016 and has won over 250 games in this period. His career has rapidly taken off with 2022 being the peak year when he breached the 60-wins mark in a single calendar year.

Currently ranked 3rd in the ATP rankings, he has 10 titles to his name, including a doubles trophy. He has stayed unbeaten so far this season and it looks to be another promising year where he can win big.

Sinner vs Tsitsipas Australian Open Betting Prediction

Having played more matches and with his experience in big tournaments, Tsitsipas has a clear advantage.

He leads Sinner 4-1 in their head-to-head record, which gives him an edge.

With the inexperience of the Italian going up against him, we can expect Tsitsipas to sail ahead in the tournament.

Prediction: Tsitsipas,-3.5(-117)

