SMU Mustangs vs. UCF Knights Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - October 5 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The UCF Knights will be playing the SMU Mustangs on Wednesday. Both schools are in the American Athletic Conference, but this will be the first in-conference matchup for both of them. UCF won 27-10 over Georgia Tech, moving their record to 3-1 on the year. For SMU, they lost their second straight, falling 42-34 to TCU at home. They're now 2-2, and they'll try to get back on track in this mid-week matchup. Last year, the Mustangs obliterated the Knights 55-28 while at home, and they'd love to have a similar performance tonight.

SMU Mustangs vs. UCF Knights Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line SMU Mustangs +2.5 (-110) Over 64.5 (-110) +120 UCF Knights -2.5 (-110) Under 64.5(-110) -140

SMU Mustangs vs. UCF Knights Match Details

Fixture: SMU Mustangs @ UCF Knights

Date & Time: Wednesday, October 5, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

SMU Mustangs vs. UCF Knights Key Stats

SMU's senior QB Tanner Mordecai has had a pretty solid season thus far. He's tallied 1,385 passing yards, 12 TDs, and five interceptions through four games. He's thrown four of the five picks in the last two weeks, but he should fare better against UCF's defense, since they've only accumulated one total interception as a team. The Mustangs also have a very balanced running attack, with running back Tre Siggers receiving the bulk of the carries. SMU's other two backs have been better on a yards per carry basis, but overall this offense is one of the better ones in the nation in the early going.

UCF's offense has also played pretty well, but they've faced some weak defenses. Still, we can't ignore John Rhys Plumlee's numbers this season. As a passer, he's fared decently, averaging just over 200 yards per contest. Rushing-wise, though, he's averaging 97.5 yards on the ground per game and 5.9 yards per carry. The offense runs through Plumlee and leading receiver Javon Baker for the most part. If SMU's defense can neutralize these two, they'll be in good shape. It won't be easy, though, especially considering the Mustangs' recent subpar defensive performances.

SMU Mustangs vs. UCF Knights Betting Prediction

The Mustangs' defense is a major concern heading into this matchup. They're allowing a ton of rushing yards per game, and we know UCF's Plumlee is very mobile. Expect the Knights to win and cover against the Mustangs, who have lost four straight on the road against teams with a winning home record.

Prediction: UCF -2.5 (-110)

Poll : 0 votes