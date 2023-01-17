Sonego vs Hurkacz Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks- January 18 | 2023 Australian Open

Lorenzo Sonego will play a second-round match in the Australian Open 2023 against Hubert Hurkacz on Wednesday.

Lorenzo comes into the contest with a hard-fought win in a five-set thriller and will hope to have a better run on this one. To continue his Grand Slam journey, he will have to improve a lot and has to be on his toes to give his best for a win.

Hubert comes into the game with a straight-sets win and will be looking to give a similar performance to move into the next round. He will try not to let the game stretch beyond his reach and bring problems for himself in the upcoming contest.

Sonego vs Hurkacz Odds

PLAYERS MONEY LINE SPREAD SONEGO +320 +5.5(-145) HURKACZ -370 -5.5(+112)

Sonego vs Hurkacz Match Details

Fixture: Lorenzo Sonego vs Hubert Hurkacz

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023, 12 a.m. EDT

Venue: Melbourne Park (Melbourne), Australia

Sonego vs Hurkacz Key Stats

Lorenzo started his professional journey in 2013 and has played around 200 matches in this period. Year after year, he has shown improvements with maximum wins in 2021. Having won three titles in total, he will look to add more to it, though the dip in his performance is concerning and has to be addressed soon.

Hubert, after turning pro in 2015, has continued to shine and has a win-loss record of 127-101. He has shown positive growth over the years, with 41 wins alone coming last season. Though his best season was 2021, having won three singles titles and one in doubles, he broke into the top 10 in the ATP rankings.

Sonego vs Hurkacz Betting Prediction

This is one of the most interesting matchups in round two, having played before, both players are very well aware of each other and can use that experience in this tie. Hubert, after an initial hiccup, took control in his last match and will be more composed ahead of this face-off. Even though he is behind on the head-to-head record, he is unlikely to be disturbed by it due to better performances in the recent past.

Lorenzo has given good performances in recent matches but has failed to perform against top-ranked players, which puts him at a disadvantage in this one. Also, though he has won in the last two meetings, there is a huge difference between the gameplay and Hubert has improved a lot to become a formidable force, which further takes away comfort from him.

Thus, in all likelihood, the game will be controlled by Hubert, though it can stretch a little bit, he has all the strength, experience, and skills to win it and cover the spread.

Prediction: Hurkacz, -5.5 (+112)

