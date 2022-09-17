South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The South Carolina Gamecocks will play host to the Georgia Bulldogs on Saturday. This matchup pits two SEC foes against one another, but with Georgia ranked #1 in the country, oddsmakers are expecting a blowout in favor of the road team. South Carolina is now 1-1 after losing to the Arkansas Razorbacks, 44-30, last weekend. Meanwhile, Georgia moved to 2-0 after shutting out Samford, 33-0.

South Carolina was 7-6 last season, and they have a very tough schedule to deal with this year, mostly because the SEC is so stacked. Last week, they couldn't stop the run at all, which allowed Arkansas to tally 295 yards in the loss. Last season, this was an issue as well, but they were formidable against the pass. They've done well containing opposing quarterbacks, but it will be different against Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett. Bennett already has 668 yards in the air to go along with an excellent 74% completion rate.

Georgia has their sights set on defending their title, but they'll have to take it one game at a time. Defensively, they have arguably the best unit in the country, and they have the stats to back it up. They've allowed three total points, averaging 220 total yards given up. The Gamecocks' main weapons on offense include receiver Antwane Wells Jr., who recorded 189 yards and one TD last week. Transfer quarterback Spencer Rattler has totaled a lot of passing yards thus far, but his three picks are concerning. The last two seasons with Oklahoma, Rattler has been pretty solid. We'll see if he can make fewer mistakes against a great defense.

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Match Details

Fixture: Georgia Bulldogs (1) @ South Carolina Gamecocks

Date & Time: Saturday September 17, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium, Columbia, SC

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Georgia Bulldogs -3500 -25 (-110) Over 55 (-110) South Carolina Gamecocks +1400 +25 (-110) Under 55 (-110)

South Carolina Gamecocks vs. Georgia Bulldogs Betting Prediction

Georgia has dominated so far and haven't given an inch on defense this season. Last season, they allowed the lowest points per game in the nation and they could be in line to lead in this category again. South Carolina's run defense was exposed last week, but don't expect too much scoring from their offense anyway. Expect this game to be low scoring given the fact the Bulldogs' first two games have gone under.

Prediction: Under 55 (-110)

