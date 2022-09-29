South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 29 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The South Carolina Gamecocks will take on the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Thursday. These schools are located in the same state, but they rarely match up as the Bulldogs are an FCS school while the Gamecocks are in the FBS.

Last week, the Gamecocks beat Charlotte at home, 56-20, to improve their record this season to 2-2. As far as the Bulldogs are concerned, they fell to North Carolina A&T, 41-27. The Bulldogs are now 1-2, and they've played an FBS opponent just once so far, entering tonight's matchup.

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Betting Odds

Team Spread Over/Under South Carolina State Bulldogs +39.5 (-110) Over 55 (-110) South Carolina Gamecocks -39.5 (-110) Under 55 (-110)

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Match Details

Fixture: South Carolina Gamecocks @ South Carolina State Bulldogs

Date & Time: Thursday, September 29, 7:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: Williams-Brice Stadium

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Head-to-Head

These teams last met in 2009, with the Gamecocks winning 38-14. The Bulldogs were able to cover the spread, though, as the Gamecocks were a massive 35-point favorites in that contest.

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Key Stats

South Carolina State quarterback Corey Fields has thrown for 499 yards this year through three games. He's mostly linked up with junior wide receiver Shaquan Davis, who has tallied 249 yards and three scores.

It won't be easy for the visitors to score tonight, but they'll need big performances out of these two to hang around.

Gamecocks' QB Spencer Rattler has not had a promising start to the year. His 909 yards aren't bad, but he's thrown five picks and only two passing TDs so far. South Carolina running back Marshawn Lynch has been able to carry the offense at times, though, as he's totaled 244 yards on the ground while averaging 5.8 yards per carry.

He's also scored five times with his legs, so expect him to have a big game against a weak FCS defense.

South Carolina State Bulldogs vs. South Carolina Gamecocks Betting Prediction

The Gamecocks have had mixed results this season, but talent-wise they should be able to overwhelm the Bulldogs in every aspect.

Spencer Rattler has made his share of mistakes since transferring from Oklahoma, but this is a chance for him to stat-pad. The total is set at 55 tonight, which is a number that South Carolina could reach by themselves.

Back the favorites here to win big, cover, and look for the over to hit as well, since it's gone that way five of the last six times following a Gamecocks win.

Prediction: South Carolina -39.5 (-110) & Over 55 (-110)

