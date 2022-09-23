South Florida Bulls vs Louisville Cardinals: Odds, Line, Picks, and Predictions - September 24, 2022 | 2022 NCAA Football Season 

The South Florida Bulls will play the Louisville Cardinals on Saturday (September 24) in NCAA action in Kentucky. The Cardinals are doing a full tour of Florida, as their last two games were against Florida University.

The Cardinals enter play 1-2. There has been nothing impressive about their play thus far, and the Bulls are the toughest opponents they have had to play in this sequence.

Tyler Greever @Tyler_Greever Noteworthy for Louisville-South Florida:



- The Cardinals are giving up 5.26 rushing yards per carry. That's good for bottom 15 in the country.



- South Florida averages 5.98 yards per carry, tied for 9th best in the country.



South Florida has had a tough schedule to open the season. They opened their campaign with 19th ranked BYU and traveled to the Swamp last week, where they were edged out by the Florida Gators.

While they may enter play 1-2, it's a strong 1 - 2. The Bulls' week one loss to BYU was not impressive, but they followed that up with a beatdown of Howard and a close game with the Gators.

This season will likely not result in anything spectacular, they are building something great in South Florida. Bettors should be on the lookout for this team in the years to come.

South Florida Bulls vs Louisville Cardinals Game Details

Fixture: South Florida Bulls vs. Louisville Cardinals

Date & Time: Saturday September 24; 12:00 pm EDT

Venue: Cardinal Stadium, Louisville, KY

"Sunset at Cardinal Stadium in Louisville Kentucky" - @jimmyperigoso

Betting Odds

Spread Moneyline Over/Under SF +14.5 (-110) +400 Over 64.5 (-110) Louisville -14.5 (-110) -550 Under 64.5 (-110)

South Florida Bulls vs Louisville Cardinals Best Picks

South Florida always comes to play; they are a smaller school that will never have as great a recruiting class as other prominent one.

What they lack in skill, they make up for that in grit. There are many great football programmes in Florida, but few are as proud as South Florida University. That grit translates to intensity, so bettors expect the over to hit whenever the Bulls take the field.

Over 64.5 Points (-110)

South Florida University has scored 91 points so far this season.

South Florida Bulls vs Louisville Cardinals Prediction

This is another messed-up line. While Louisville has performed better overall in their games, they have had much easier opponents.

South Florida, meanwhile, has looked great at times in the games they have played. Heading to play the unranked Cardinals, an upset is in play, but a cover is guaranteed.

South Florida +14.5 (-110)

