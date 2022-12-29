South Florida vs. Memphis Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 29 | 2022 NCAA Basketball Regular Season

The South Florida Bulls travel to the FedEx Forum to take on the Memphis Tigers in a battle of AAC rivals.

South Florida appeared headed for disaster with a 2-6 start to their 2022 season. The Bulls resurrected their season with a five-game winning streak heading into this one.

Besides the dominant Houston Cougars, the Memphis Tigers have been as dominant as any team in the AAC this season. The Tigers are off to a scintillating 10-3 start and remain a half-game out of first place.

The Tigers bring a unique size/athleticism profile to the hardwood every night, and it will be fascinating to see how South Florida combats the challenge. Will the Bulls pull off a shocking upset, or will the Memphis Tigers continue their charge to the top of the AAC?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

South Florida Bulls vs. Memphis Tigers: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER South Florida +15 (-110) O 139.5 (-110) Memphis -15 (-110) U 139.5 (-110)

When South Florida needs a bucket, they turn to Guard Tyler Harris. Harris leads the team with 15 points per night, while 38% from the field and 37% from deep.

Guard Selton Miguel is the 2nd-leading scorer on the team averaging 12 points per game while leading the Bulls in assists.

Bulls Center Russel Tchewa provides a menacing interior presence for South Florida with ten points per game while leading the team in rebounding.

Memphis Guard Kendric Davis is one of the match-up problems for CAA opponents. Davis averages 19 points per game while leading the team in assists. Davis is also an efficient player shooting 40% from the field and 90% from the stripe.

Forward DeAndre Williams has been a monster on the inside, with 15 points per night while leading the Tigers in rebounds.

Teams have to worry about Guard Alex Lomax, as he is a monster on the defensive end, averaging three steals per game.

South Florida Bulls vs. Memphis Tigers Details

Fixture: South Florida Bulls vs. Memphis Tigers

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 8:00 PM ET

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis, Tennessee

South Florida Bulls vs. Memphis Tigers Final Prediction

The Memphis Tigers are the better team and pose some problems for South Florida that the Bulls cannot solve.

The Tigers win this game in front of a feverish home crowd, but South Florida has played well recently and continues to do so. The Bulls keep this one closer than the experts predict. Take South Florida and take the points.

South Florida Bulls +15 (-110) Over 152 (-115)

