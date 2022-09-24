Southern Methodist University vs. Texas Christian University Odds, Lines, Picks, and Prediction - September 24 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

Southern Methodist University will take on Texas Christian University at home on Saturday afternoon. The Mustangs started off the season with easy victories against North Texas and Lamar, but they lost to Maryland last week. After defeating Tarleton State and Colorado, TCU enjoyed a week off.

SMU will be relieved to be playing at home on Saturday after having to travel for two of its first three games. They lost to Maryland last week as underdogs, but they easily defeated North Texas and Lamar in their first two games this year. Tanner Mordecai, a senior quarterback, is one of the best in the nation after throwing for 1,013 yards and 10 touchdowns so far.

TCU has already traveled and handled business once this season, thrashing Colorado 38-13 in the season opener. Following that, the Horned Frogs defeated Tarleton State 59-17 as the 40-point favorites, covering the spread once more. They got last week off, which helped them to feel rested and ready for SMU.

"It's time to put on for our city." - SMUFB

Southern Methodist University vs. Texas Christian University match details

Fixture: TCU at SMU

Date and Time: Saturday, September 12 at 12:00 p.m. ET

Venue: Gerald J. Ford Stadium, Dallas, TX

Southern Methodist University vs. Texas Christian University betting odds

Teams Money line Spread Over/Under Texas Christian University Horned Frogs -140 -2.5 (-115) Over 71 (-110) Southern Methodist University Mustangs +120 +2.5 (-105) Under 71 (-110)

Southern Methodist University vs. Texas Christian University best picks

Tanner Mordecai and senior wide receiver Rashee Rice, who has hauled in 28 receptions for 491 yards and three touchdowns, get along great. TCU has played just two games so far this year, giving SMU the advantage. The Mustangs are 14-2 in their last 16 home games, and in 12 of the previous 18 meetings between the two teams, they have covered the spread.

Pick: Mustangs +2.5 (-105)

Southern Methodist University vs. Texas Christian University prediction

SMU has managed to cover the spread 12 times in their previous 18 meetings. So, although expect a close encounter between the friendly foes, TCU should give a nice and tight fight to the hosts today.

Horned Forgs -140

