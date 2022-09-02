St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs: Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction- September 2| 2022 MLB Season

The St. Louis Cardinals play host to the Chicago Cubs on Friday at Busch Stadium in Missouri. This National League Central clash sees the first-placed hosts take on the third-placed visitors.

The Cardinals come into this game red-hot, having won four of their last five games. They previously played their opponents in a five-game series in August and won that series 3-2.

Their overall record this season has been 76-55, with a win percentage of .530, placing them at the top of the National League Central. It is the fourth-best record in the entire National League. Playing at home, the Cardinals have been impeccable this season, going 42-22 at Busch Stadium.

The Cubs, however, arrive in woeful form, having won just four of their last 10 games. They have mustered up an overall record of 56-75 this season, placing them third in the National League Central. They are coming off three consecutive series losses against the Cardinals, Milwaukee Brewers and Toronto Blue Jays.

Over the last 10 head-to-head meetings between these sides, the Cardinals have won seven of those fixtures.

Paul Goldschmidt has been the outright stalwart this season for the Cardinals. He leads the entire MLB in batting average (.332) and has the most runs created (126.21). He has the most home runs (33) and RBI (105) of any Cardinals player this season.

Adam Wainwright has the best ERA (3.09) and most strikeouts (130) in the entire Cardinals roster. The Cardinals have the fifth-best team batting average in the MLB (.258). Drew VerHagen is set to miss out due to injury.

"#THATSAWINNER"- Cardinals

Nico Hoerner has the best batting average on the Cubs roster (.288). In an underwhelming season of underwhelming performances, Hoerner has been a massive positive. He also has the most stolen bases (15) on the team.

"Cubs win!"- Cubs

The Cubs have the third-most stolen bases of any team in the MLB (86).

St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs Match Details.

Fixture: Chicago Cubs @ St. Louis Cardinals

Date and Time: Friday, September 2, 7:15 p.m. EDT

Venue: Busch Stadium, St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs best picks

The top picks for the game are Jordan Montgomery of the Cardinals and Adrian Sampson of the Cubs. The former has an ERA of 3.69 and the latter has an ERA of 3.98.

St. Louis Cardinals vs Chicago Cubs Betting Odds:

TEAMS SPREAD MONEYLINE TOTAL St. Louis Cardinals -1.5 -240 Under 8 Chicago Cubs +1.5 +205 Over 8

Cardinals vs Cubs Final Prediction:

This one has "one-sided" written all over it. The Cardinals have been terrific all season and are coming into this affair in far superior form. The odds say it all. It’s going to be a high-scoring affair, and St. Louis is favored.

St. Louis Cardinals: -1.5

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt