Stanford Cardinal vs. USC Trojans Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 10 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Stanford Cardinals will be playing the USC Trojans at home on Saturday. Stanford won their opener 41-10 over Colgate last week, while #10 USC defeated Rice 66-14. When these teams squared off last September, Stanford came out on top 42-28. This time around, USC is favored by over a touchdown and are expected to have a much better season.

Stanford was 3-9 last year, but they were able to assert their dominance against a much weaker school in Week 1. They'll face their first Pac-12 opponent of the year. They'll look to do a lot better than the 2-7 Pac-12 record they had last season.

While they didn't cover, Cardinal QB Tanner McKee threw for 308 yards on just 27 attempts. RB E.J. Smith had a great game, too, recording 118 yards on the ground. Stanford's offense struggled a lot last year, so we'll see if they can have any success against an FBS team this week.

"Tanner McKee: 91.5 PFF Passing Grade Ranks 1st in college football" - PFF College

USC ended at 4-8 in 2021, and they were able to win and cover over Rice at home in Week 1. The Trojans, like the Cardinals, struggled in conference play, but this year, they're confident with transfer QB Caleb Williams under center. Wiliams finished with 249 yards against Rice, including two TDs, and he also rushed for 68 yards, leading the team. Look for him to build off that performance on Saturday as USC travels up to Stanford.

The Trojans' defense was poor last year, but they should fare a lot better to start the season, at least. Last week, they forced four turnovers, so if they can be around that number on Saturday, they'll be in good shape.

Stanford Cardinal vs. USC Trojans Match Details

Fixture: USC Trojans @ Stanford Cardinal

Date & Time: Saturday September 10, 7:30 p.m. EDT

Venue: Stanford Stadium, Stanford, California

Stanford Cardinal vs. USC Trojans Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under USC Trojans -340 -10 (-110) Over 64 (-110) Stanford Cardinal +280 +10 (-110) Under 64 (-110)

Stanford Cardinal vs. USC Trojans Betting Prediction

USC has much more talent all-around, and even though they're on the road, they should be able to overwhelm the hosts. Last week, Stanford gave the ball away four times against an FCS opponent, so if USC can put pressure on Stanford's offense, they should be able to cruise to victory.

Back the visitors to win and look for the Trojans to have a solid defensive effort.

Prediction: USC -10 (-110) & Stanford Team Total Points Under 27.5 (-125)

