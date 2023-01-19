The Oregon State Beavers travel to Stanford, California, to take on the Stanford Cardinal in a battle of bottom-of-the-barrel Pac-12 teams. The season has not gone according to plan for either Oregon State or Stanford.

Both teams are floundering with no post-season aspirations. Which team is playing for pride and steps up on Thursday Night--the Oregon State Beavers or Stanford Cardinal?

Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal: Betting Odds

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Oregon State +9.5 (-110) O 132 (-110) +410 Stanford -9.5 (-110) U 132 (-110) -520

Jordan Pope is the key performer for Oregon State. Pope leads the Beavers in scoring and assists while shooting an effective 43% from the floor, 39% from three-point range, and 84% from the free-throw line.

Oregon State Forward Dzmitry Ryuny is one of the key contributors to the team. Ryuny only scores six points per game while remarkably leading the team in rebounding, steals, and blocked shots. Ryuny would be a higher-volume scorer if he were more aggressive with his shot selection.

Beavers Forward Glenn Taylor Jr. is a contributor in many areas. Taylor Jr. averages 11 points, three rebounds, and three assists while shooting 44% from the floor and 76% from the free-throw line.

Oregon State Forward Michael Rataj goes unnoticed, but his contributions are critical to the Beavers' success. Rataj averages seven points and four rebounds per game, shooting 52% from the floor and 50% from deep.

Stanford Cardinal Forward Spencer Jones is a mismatch for many teams. Jones leads the team in points, steals, and blocked shots while shooting 38% from the floor and 83% from the free-throw line.

Cardinal Forward Harrison Ingram will garner all-conference attention for his play in many areas. Ingram averages nine points per game while leading the team in rebounds and assists.

Guard Michael Jones provides Stanford a lift offensively. Jones averages ten points and three rebounds per game, shooting 38% from the floor and 73% from the free-throw line.

Stanford Forward Brandon Angel is an underrated contributor. Angel averages eight points and four rebounds per game, shooting 44% from the floor and a sparkling 94% from the free-throw line.

Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal: Match Details

Fixture: Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal

Date & Time: Thursday, January 19, 11:00 pm ET

Venue: Maples Pavilion, Stanford, California

Oregon State Beavers vs. Stanford Cardinal: Prediction

Two teams heading nowhere, the Oregon State Beavers and Stanford Cardinal, are fodder for the rest of the Pac-12.

The Stanford home-court advantage is non-existent. Give me the Beavers, and I'll take the points.

Final Prediction: Oregon State +9.5 -110, Over 132

