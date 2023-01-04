Stars vs. Ducks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 4 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Dallas Stars will take on the Anaheim Ducks in the NHL on Wednesday.

Dallas have played well this season and currently leads the Western Conference Central with 50 points. They come into this one with a loss and will look to get back to winning ways with improved performances in this game.

Anaheim did not perform well enough to lift their season hopes and will come into this one with a losing run. They are placed last in the Western Conference Atlantic Division with 24 points and every game is a must win for them from now on.

Stars vs. Ducks Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL STARS -190 -1.5(+130) o6(-115) DUCKS +158 +1.5(-155) u6(-105)

Stars vs. Ducks Match Details

Fixture: Stars vs. Ducks

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 4, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Honda Center, Anaheim, CA

Stars vs. Ducks Key Stats

Dallas have scored over 135 goals with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz contributing greatly to it. Both have over 45 goals and over 55 assists between them and will play a crucial role in the upcoming challenge in the bid to get back to winning ways.

Their defense has done well with goaltenders playing their part. Goaltender Jake Oettinger has led from the front, conceding just 2.39 goals per game this season. The defensive setup looks strong and well-settled for the upcoming challenges.

Anaheim's poor offense has affected the team with only 85 goals this season. Only three players have done decently with Troy Terry in front with 12 goals and 19 assists to his name. The offensive setup has failed them and needs more from the players to improve their scoring rate.

Their defense is poor too, with four goals per game this season and none of the goaltenders justifying their inclusion in the team. The whole defense has failed badly and needs excessive changes in the defensive setup to bring it to its best.

Stars vs. Ducks Betting Prediction

The game is a mismatch, with Dallas being the stronger team in every department and likely to get a win without much effort. They have played better and have a great offensive setup. Their defense is strong enough to keep opposing teams at bay.

Anaheim, on the other hand, comes with poor team strength and a weak setup. They have played poorly in the last couple of games and are under a lot of pressure with nothing working for them.

We can expect Dallas to see through this game due to great team strength.

Prediction: Take, Stars, ML(-190)

Poll : 0 votes