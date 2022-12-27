Stars vs Predators Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 27 | 2022 NHL Season

Dallas Stars will take on Nashville Predators in the NHL on Tuesday.

Dallas are in good spirits, having won their previous game. They currently lead the Western Conference Central with 46 points, with the Jets close on their heels with 43 points of their own. They will look to get another win here to maintain their pole position.

Nashville did well at the start of the second half of the season, but have lost most of their games thereafter. Placed sixth in the Western Conference Central Division standings with 33 points, they need wins regularly to challenge the teams above them in the standings.

Stars vs Predators Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL STARS -130 -1.5(+200) o6(-110) PREDATORS +110 +1.5(-240) u6(-110)

Stars vs Predators Match Details

Fixture: Stars vs Predators

Date & Time: Tuesday, December 27; 8 p.m. EST

Venue: Bridgestone Arena, Nashville, TN

Stars vs Predators Key Stats

Dallas have scored over 120 goals this season with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz contributing the most. Jason has 24 goals and has been well supported by Hintz with 16 goals and 22 assists. The offense has brought the team success and will play a crucial role in the games ahead.

They have conceded less than three goals per game on average this season, with goaltenders proving their worth. The defensive setup looks settled for future challenges.

Nashville have not scored enough goals this season and need to improve a lot. Players like Matt Duchene and Nino Niederreiter have been among the few contributors with over 10 goals each. The team needs some inspiration to create more chances.

The goaltenders' contributions have been immense and they have kept the goals conceded to less than three per game. The team will look for similar performances from the defensive unit and hope they do not have off days.

Stars vs Predators Betting Prediction

The Stars have played well against teams with a losing record and have generally avoided upsets. The three-day rest they have enjoyed in the lead up to this game will serve them well. They come into this game with a good scoring record and a potent defensive setup.

Nashville are set to enter this contest with a poor record and have struggled against strong defensive teams. They lack a solid offensive setup, which will put further pressure on their defense.

Nashville will hardly be the predators here as the Stars are currently operating at a much superior level.

Prediction: Take, Dallas, ML(-130)

Poll : 0 votes