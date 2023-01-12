Stars vs Rangers Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 12 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Dallas Stars will take on the New York Rangers in the NHL on Thursday.

The Stars have played well and lead the Western Conference Central with 56 points. They come into the game with a winning run and will be motivated to repeat the same performances to stay ahead in the competition.

The Rangers are placed third in the Eastern Conference Metropolitan with 53 points. Having won their last game, they can move up in the standings with a win and take the momentum forward for the rest of the games of the season.

Dallas vs New York Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL STARS +105 +1.5(-250) o5.5(-120) RANGERS -125 -1.5(+200) u5.5(+100)

Dallas vs New York Match Details

Fixture: Stars vs Rangers

Date & Time: Thursday, January 12, 2023; 7 pm EDT

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY

Dallas vs New York Key Stats

The Stars have done well offensively through the contributions from players like Jason Robertson, who alone has contributed 29 goals. Having scored goals at a continuous rate in their last few games, the team looks settled for the challenges ahead.

The defense has provided the team with enough additional strength to win games by conceding 2.6 goals on an average per game this season. Goaltenders have played their part, and with minor changes here and there, the team can bring even better results in the future.

The Rangers have done well to score around 140 goals this season with an offensive unit consisting of players like Mika Zibanejad and Chris Kreider. With more players coming into the offensive scene, they look more composed and have enough options to explore for better returns.

The defense has clicked all the right corners this season and has provided enough buffer to the offensive unit by maintaining the goals conceded to the minimum. Goaltenders have shown great resilience against the opposition attackers and will play a crucial part in the upcoming game.

Stars vs Rangers Betting Prediction

The Stars have performed well both offensively and defensively to bring that comfort into the game. Further, they have a great record against the Rangers, which is a plus point for them.

The Rangers, on the other hand, have had a positive run this season and playing at home, they have won more than 80 percent of their last seven games. They have greatly benefited when their opponent comes with a low-scoring last game.

As the game is well placed with both strong facing each other, the game is likely to go down to the wire, which further makes it interesting. With a strong home advantage and an overall better display, the Rangers have everything to edge past in this game for the win.

Prediction: Rangers, ML(-125)

