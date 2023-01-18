Stars vs Sharks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - January 18 | 2022-23 NHL Season

The Dallas Stars are to play San Jose Sharks in NHL action on Wednesday.

The Stars have played well this season and currently lead the Western Conference Central with 59 points. They come into this one with a win.

The Sharks have had a poor season and come into this one with another loss. Placed second-last in the Western Conference Pacific with 35 points, they have everything to play for but need a lot of changes for better returns in the coming games.

Stars vs Sharks Betting Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL STARS -175 -1.5(+150) o6(-110) SHARKS +145 +1.5(-180) u6(-110)

Stars vs Sharks Match Details

Fixture: Dallas vs San Jose

Date & Time: Wednesday, January 18, 2023; 10 p.m. EDT

Venue: SAP Center at San Jose, CA

Stars vs Sharks Key Stats

Dallas has a great offensive set-up and they have used it well to score 150 goals this season, with Jason Robertson being in the lead with his 29 goals and 31 assists. They have other players who have risen to the occasion and made the team versatile and strong.

Their defense has done well, conceding just 2.6 goals per game this season, providing strength to the whole team. The role of goaltenders has been impressive and is likely to play a part in the upcoming challenges too.

San Jose have been average on offense and have scored 136 goals so far this season. Timo Meier and Erik Karlsson have partnered well to get involved with both being involved in over 100 goals for the team.

Their defense is really poor, having conceded over 3.7 goals per game this season.

Stars vs Sharks Betting Prediction

San Jose has struggled in the last few games and have been poor at home. Having not been able to score enough goals and with a poor defensive structure, they are at a disadvantage in this tie.

Dallas has a better team structure and their team has performed better in comparison to San Jose. Take Dallas for the win.

Prediction: Stars, ML(-175)

