Stars vs Wild Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - December 29 | 2022 NHL Season

The Dallas Stars will take on the Minnesota Wild in the NHL on Thursday.

Dallas have played well this season and currently leads the Western Conference Central with 48 points. They come into this one with a two-game winning streak and will look to get another win here to maintain their position.

Minnesota came into this one on a win and are placed third in the Western Conference Central Division with 42 points. As they chase the first position, they will look for another win to stay on course to glory.

Stars vs Wild Odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE TOTAL SPREAD STARS +100 o6(-110) +1.5(-215) WILD -120 u6(-110) -1.5(+185)

Stars vs Wild Match Details

Fixture: Stars vs Wild

Date & Time: Thursday, December 29, 2022; 8 p.m. EDT

Venue: Xcel Energy Center, Saint Paul, MN

Stars vs Wild Key Stats

Dallas have a strong offensive setup with Jason Robertson and Roope Hintz contributing to a great extent. Jason has 24 goals and while Hintz has 18 goals The offense has brought the team success and these two players will play a crucial role in the games ahead.

Their defense is a big plus, having conceded less than three goals per game on average this season. The goaltenders have put in great efforts, especially Jake Oettinger, who has conceded less than 2.5 goals this season. The defensive setup looks settled barring a few areas and there is not much of a worry for them ahead of the future challenges.

Minnesota have done well and have scored over three goals per game on average this season. The offense revolves around players like Kirill Kaprizov, who has scored 19 goals and he has been well-supported by his teammates, making a solid core in the offense. He will be a key player in the upcoming game as the team looks to put up a great show.

Minnesota's defense is as good as their offense and has proved effective in bringing success to the team. Both goaltenders have kept their calm, conceding less than three goals per game this season and adding more strength to the team.

Stars vs Wild Betting Prediction

The matchup is quite interesting, with both teams having a great season. Dallas have played well winning all their last 6 Thursday games and are 4-1 in their last 5 road games.

While Minnesota are 4-0 in their last 4 games playing on 1 day's rest and have won seven of their last games.

The game might be decided on fine margins and Dallas are in fine shape, having scored more goals and having a better defensive shape. We can expect them to keep it tight at the back and cover the spread in this encounter.

Prediction: Take, Dallas, ML(+100)

