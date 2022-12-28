Syracuse vs. Minnesota Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 29 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

The Syracuse Orange take on the Minnesota Golden Gophers in the 2022 Pinstripe Bowl. If you are unfamiliar with the proceedings at the Pinstripe Bowl, this may shock you, but the game takes place at Yankee Stadium. Yes--THAT Yankee Stadium. The Pinstripe Bowl has an as unusual feel as any Bowl game you will witness this College Bowl season. If you analyze the numbers out of Las Vegas, the sharps believe this could be one of the lower-scoring games of the Bowl season. Minnesota isn't exactly explosive on offense, and the Orange can be too reliant on RB Sean Tucker. Will the Syracuse Orange emerge victorious, or will Minnesota continue its hot streak to end the season and win The Pinstripe Bowl?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Syracuse +10.5 (-110) O 42.5 (-110) +320 Minnesota -10.5 (-110) U 42.5 (-110) -390

Syracuse Orange vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Details

Fixture: Texas Syracuse Orange vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers

Date and Time: Thursday, December 29, 2:00 PM ET

Venue: Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Syracuse Orange vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Best Pick

The Golden Gophers' defense is one of the most underrated units in College Football. Few realize Minnesota was a Top 5 defensive team across all College Football in 2022. The Minnesota defense limited opposing Quarterbacks as well as any team in the country, which is bad news for a Syracuse team who may have to alter their offensive identity with RB Sean Tucker out of this Bowl game. If Syracuse wishes to be successful in this game, they will have to get creative and open up the passing playbook. If you are on the Minnesota or Syracuse side, I believe reasonable minds can agree that the Syracuse running game will be rendered useless. Take the Under on the Syracuse running game prop bet.

Syracuse Orange, Team Rushing Yards: Under

Syracuse Orange vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers Final Prediction

The more I analyze this game, the more I like the Minnesota Golden Gophers' chances of emerging victorious. Defense travels, and in what could become a slugfest, it certainly appears that the Golden Gophers' defense has the upper hand on the Syracuse Orange, minus one of its crucial playmakers. The Orange passing game may play above its head for a while, but eventually, they succumb to a thoroughly dominant defense. The Syracuse/Minnesota game has a large line, and even though I favor Minnesota, I'm willing to take Syracuse and the points.

Prediction: Syracuse Orange +10.5(-110) & Over 42.5 (-110)

