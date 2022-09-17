Syracuse Orange vs. Purdue Boilermakers Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 17 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Syracuse Orange will play host to the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, September 17.

Syracuse breezed through the first two weeks of the season, defeating the Connecticut Huskies 48-14 last week to improve to 2-0.

The visiting Boilermakers, meanwhile, beat their in-state rivals and FCS side Indiana State 56-0 to notch their first victory of the season. These teams are evenly matched, but they have never faced each other in their history.

Syracuse were 5-7 last year, failing to earn a bowl game, but if they could move to 3-0, their chances would look solid to earn that berth. Quarterback Garrett Shrader was flawless against UConn, recording 292 passing yards and three TDs. He ended with an 87% completion rate.

Purdue's defense against Indiana State was fine, but against Penn State, another Big Ten school, they allowed 356 yards through the air in the loss.

Shrader should be able to take advantage of this, as he can also make things happen with his legs. He's already tallied 118 yards on the ground to go with three rushing TDs.

Meanwhile, Syracuse running back Sean Tucker has already produced two-100 yard rushing games. Look for the Orange offense to have no issues getting the ball in the end zone on Saturday.

Purdue was 9-4 a year ago, and if they pick up some momentum, they could be right around that mark again.

As expected, the Boilermakers handled Indiana State easily last week since they were huge favorites. Their QB Aidan O'Connell is one of the better QBs in the Big Ten, and he's already accumulated 576 yards passing. His five TDs to no interceptions bode well, too, as Syracuse was a team that struggled to force turnovers a year ago.

O'Connell's main receiving target Charlie Jones has already scored four times, so look for this duo to put pressure on the Orange defense today.

Syracuse Orange vs. Purdue Boilermakers Match Details

Fixture: Purdue Boilermakers @ Syracuse Orange

Date & Time: Saturday September 17, 12:00 p.m. EDT

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, NY

Syracuse Orange vs. Purdue Boilermakers Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Purdue Boilermakers +100 +1.5 (-103) Over 60 (-107) Syracuse Orange -115 -1.5 (-107) Under 60 (-107)

Syracuse Orange vs. Purdue Boilermakers Betting Prediction

Syracuse's offense should be able to make life difficult for Purdue all day long. With both the passing and run game clicking, expect Purdue to allow over 30 points as they did to Penn State during the opening week.

Prediction: Syracuse Team Total Points Over 29.5 (-125)

