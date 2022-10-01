Syracuse Orange vs Wagner Seahawks Prediction, Odds, Line, and Picks - October 1 | 2022 NCAA Football Season

The Syracuse Orange will take on the Wagner Seahawks on Saturday at the JMA Wireless Dome in NCAA action on Saturday (October 1).

The two teams have started their seasons in contrasting fashion. The Orange are unbeaten in their first four games, while the Seahawks are still searching for their first win of the season.

The Orange have started the season off in blistering style, winning all four games, including a 22-20 win over the Virginia Cavaliers in their last one. They’re one of four teams to have won four games in the ACC Atlantic division.

In their first two, the Orange dominated their opponents, winning by big margins, but have slowed down and have ground out close victories. This season, it has been Garrett Shrader and Sean Tucker who’ve carried the Orange to wins.

Shrader has averaged 246.5 thrown yards and two touchdowns per game this season. He has improved on his passing accuracy from last season, seeing it rise from 52.6% to 66.4%. Tucker has also been terrific this season, averaging nearly 22 carries per game and racking up two touchdowns.

The Seahawks have struggled massively this season. They have started the season winless in their first three games. In their last game, they were beaten 27-7 by the Saint Francis Red Flash. Their defence has been called into question massively this season, conceding 66 against the Scarlet Knights.

Syracuse Orange vs Wagner Seahawks Match Details

Fixture: Wagner Seahawks @ Syracuse Orange

Date & Time: Saturday, October 1; 5:00 pm EST

Venue: JMA Wireless Dome, Syracuse, New York

Syracuse Orange vs Wagner Seahawks Betting Odds

Team Spread Total Syracuse Orange -53 Under 62 Wagner Seahawks +53 Over 62

Orange vs Seahawks Final Prediction

This matchup is as onesided as it gets. Syracuse is the better team here, with quality performances from their main men. The Seahawks are struggling massively, be it offence or defense. They have only managed 14 points in their last two games combined. This sort of form is nowhere near enough for them to get a result.

Syracuse Orange: -53

