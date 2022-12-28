Texas Tech vs. Ole Miss Prediction, Odds, Lines, Picks, and Preview- December 28 | 2022 NCAA Football Bowl Season

The Texas Tech Red Raiders and the Ole Miss Rebels take the stage for one of the more competitive match-ups in the Texas Bowl. Anytime you get one of the stronger teams from the SEC against one of the stronger teams from the Big XII, you have an exciting match-up. In many ways, this game is a story of two programs heading in opposite directions. Ole Miss looked like a potential spoiler contender for a National Title run with an 8-1 start. Unfortunately for Rebels fans, they came crashing down to earth with three straight losses to end the season. It looked like Texas Tech would miss out on the Bowl season altogether until a three-game winning streak ended their season on a high note. Who will be victorious--the Ole Miss Rebels or the Texas Tech Red Raiders?

The betting odds and predictions are below:

TEAMS LINES OVER/UNDER MONEY LINE Texas Tech +3.5 (-110) O 72 (-110) +190 Ole Miss -3.5 (-110) U 72 (-110) -175

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Ole Miss Rebels Details

Fixture: Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Date and Time: Wednesday, December 28, 9:00 PM ET

Venue: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Ole Miss Rebels Best Pick

The story of this game will be whether or not the Ole Miss offense can establish the run against the uber-athletic Texas Tech Red Raiders defense. If Ole Miss can control the game on the ground with freshman phenom Quinshon Judkins, that will open up the play-action passing game with QB Jaxson Dart and keeps the high-power Red Raiders passing attack and QB Tyler Shough off the field. For as good as the Ole Miss offense can be, they don't want this game to be a shoot-out. They prefer to run a balanced offensive attack and keep the Red Raiders' offense on the sidelines. Either way, Ole Miss finds enough success against a vulnerable Texas Tech defense to put this prop bet over in a high-scoring affair.

Jaxson Dart, QB, Ole Miss Rebels, 220.5 Passing Yards: Over

Texas Tech Red Raiders vs. Ole Miss Rebels Final Prediction

If this game becomes a back-and-forth affair, the game script favors the Texas Tech Red Raiders. Quarterback Tyler Shough and the Red Raiders' receivers can keep pace with anyone in the country, so Ole Miss would be wise to lean on their run game. Ole Miss rallies and plays more like the team we saw in the first part of the season, not the team that faltered down the stretch. Take the Rebels, and give the points.

Prediction: Ole Miss Rebels -3.5(-110) & Under 72 (-110)

