Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 12 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will be playing the Baltimore Orioles on Friday night. These two American League East foes will square off with the season series tied 8-8.

The Rays fell to the Milwaukee Brewers 4-3 in extra innings on Wednesday, bringing their record to 58-52 on the season. The Orioles are now 58-53 on the year after losing to the Boston Red Sox. Tampa Bay has been very solid at home this season, holding a 33-21 record at Tropicana Field. These teams are separated by just 1/2 a game and will likely be battling all the way down to game 162.

Tampa Bay will tab Corey Kluber for Friday's contest. He is 7-6 with a 4.05 ERA through 21 starts. Last time out, Kluber threw six innings, surrendering seven hits and three earned runs while striking out five in a win over the Detroit Tigers. The Rays' righty has been slightly better in his home park this season, carrying a 3.70 ERA in 10 home outings. The Rays have gone 12-9 in Kluber's starts this year, so they'll look to keep this trend going on Friday.

Austin Voth, who is 2-1 with a 3.19 ERA, will take the mound Friday for Baltimore. He'll be up against a weakened Rays lineup. Last week, Voth went five frames, allowing six hits and three earned runs, while punching out five in a win versus the Pittsburgh Pirates.

The Baltimore right-hander averages under four innings per start, so look for the Orioles' bullpen, which has a 3.13 ERA, to get some work tonight.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Match Details

Fixture: Baltimore Orioles @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Friday, August 12, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Baltimore Orioles +131 +1.5 (-165) Over 7.5 (+100) Tampa Bay Rays -141 -1.5 (+140) Under 7.5 (-120)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Best Picks

Odor has taken Kluber deep three times in 19 career at-bats facing the former Cy Young winner. He's 8-for-19, and he should have success in this matchup again on Friday.

Pick: Rougned Odor Over 0.5 Total Bases (-140)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Baltimore Orioles Betting Prediction

The Rays love playing on turf, winning 11 of their past 15 on this surface. Also, of their last 24 played on an artificial surface, 16 games have gone over, which isn't a coincidence. Back the Rays and take the over here since it's set pretty low for this contest.

Prediction: Rays ML (-141) & Over 7 (-140)

