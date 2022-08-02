Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - August 2 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will take on the Toronto Blue Jays on Tuesday night. The Rays were defeated by the Cleveland Guardians 5-3 on Sunday to bring their record to 54-48 on the year. The Blue Jays now sit at 57-45 on the season after their 4-1 victory over the Detroit Tigers on Sunday.

Tampa Bay has been pretty good at home this year, carrying a 32-20 record at Tropicana Field. Looking at the standings, these teams hold the first and second Wild Card spots at the moment.

Drew Rasmussen gets the ball Tuesday for the Rays, carrying a 6-3 record and a 3.17 ERA. Over the last several weeks, the righty has been even better, sporting a 2.59 ERA in his previous five starts.

Rasmussen has a 4.09 xERA, indicating that he's been a little bit lucky so far this year, but at home, the Rays are a much better team overall. They're definitely very comfortable on turf as they've won 10 of their last 13 on this surface.

Rasmussen will have to deal with a Blue Jays offense that is pretty stacked and ranks third in the MLB in runs and OPS. The Rays are 12-5 when Rasmussen pitches, though, so look for him to have a solid outing.

Kevin Gausman will be on the hill Tuesday for Toronto. He is 7-8, with a 3.30 ERA in his 19 starts, and he'll be up against a weak-hitting Rays lineup. In his previous start, Gausman tossed 4 2/3 innings, surrendering eight hits and five earned runs while striking out six in a loss to the St. Louis Cardinals.

In a three-team trade with the Houston Astros and Baltimore Orioles, the Rays have acquired CF José Siri from the Astros for minor league RH Seth Johnson and minor league RH Jayden Murray. To make room on the 40-man roster, the Rays designated OF Brett Phillips for assignment.

This Rays offense is averaging just 2.9 runs per game in their previous seven, so Gausman has a good chance to bounce back. The Blue Jays' righty has been excellent away from home this year, carrying a 2.34 ERA in eight road starts, but the Rays do play on a hitter-friendly surface.

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Tuesday, August 2, 7:10 p.m. EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, Florida

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Odds

Team Money Line Spread Over/Under Toronto Blue Jays -131 -1.5 (+135) Over 7.0 (-120) Tampa Bay Rays +121 +1.5 (-160) Under 7.0 (+100)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

Kevin Gausman has struck out 7.3 hitters per start in his last three, and the Rays are #5 in strikeout percentage. Look for the Jays' righty to rack up the Ks in the series opener.

Pick: Kevin Gausman 8+ Strikeouts (+134)

Tampa Bay Rays vs. Toronto Blue Jays Betting Prediction

With two starters of this caliber on the hill, expect a low-scoring affair. Also, Rasmussen held the Blue Jays to one run back in May in 5 2/3 innings. Back the home side to hang tight through five and keep for runs to be kept at a premium.

Prediction: Rays First 5 Innings +0.5 (-110) & First 3 Innings Under 1.5 Runs (+120)

