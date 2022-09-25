Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Odds, Line, Picks, and Prediction - September 25 | 2022 MLB Season

The Tampa Bay Rays will play the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday (September 25) in MLB action.

The Rays are third in the American League East with 84 wins and a winning percentage of 0.553. They are dominating the home field with a record of 51-29 and are 5-5 in their last ten matchups.

Tampa Bay Devil Rays @RaysBaseball Our regular season home finale is tomorrow at 1:10



See ya then Our regular season home finale is tomorrow at 1:10 See ya then https://t.co/vot5oeDzgl

The Jays, meanwhile, are second in the American League East with 85 wins and a winning percentage of 0.559. They have a positive away record of 42-35 and are 75-5 in their last ten outings.

The Rays are doing great this season, especially Randy Arozarena and Yandy Diaz in scoring. Diaz has nine home runs and 54 RBIs.

Shane McClanahan and Drew Rasmussen have done brilliantly in pitching. McClanahan leads the team's season charts with an ERA of 2.36, 190Ks, and a WHIP of 0.90 with a 12-6 record.

The Blue Jays, meanwhile, have also been doing well this campaign. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. has an OPS of 0.823, 89 RBIs and 30 home runs at an average of 0.276. The Jays' pitching has been superb, with Alek Manoah leading the team charts with an ERA of 2.31, 176 Ks, and a WHIP of 1.00.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays match details

Fixture: Toronto Blue Jays @ Tampa Bay Rays

Date & Time: Sunday, September 25; 1.10 pm EDT

Venue: Tropicana Field, Tropicana Dr., St. Petersburg

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays odds

TEAMS MONEY LINE SPREAD TOTAL BLUE JAYS +123 +1.5(-180) o6.5(-107) BAY RAYS -140 -1.5(-146) u6.5(-104)

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays Best Picks

Shane McClanahan will start for the Rays. He has an ERA of 2.36, 190 Ks, and a WHIP of 0.90 this season. The Blue Jays have struggled against him.

Ross Stripling will start for the Blue Jays. He has not done well against the Rays and will try to improve on that performance. In the last seven days, he has an ERA of 11.25 and 3 Ks.

McClanahan has done well against the Jays and will be the pick of the game.

Tampa Bay Rays vs Toronto Blue Jays prediction

Both teams will look to win this game and sustain their wildcard hopes for the playoffs.

The Rays, though, are better placed to win due to a better roster. The Jays will try to exploit the weaknesses of the Rays' but are unlikely to make a mark.

Prediction: Take Rays at ML (-140)

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far